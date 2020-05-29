Gallery

Annual charity walk - this year with a difference because of coronavirus - aims to raise £50,000

Pictured is Damien Whales. A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A charity that cancelled its annual 40-mile fundraising walk due to the coronavirus hopes to raise £50,000 from their alternative event and is appealing for people across the country to get involved.

Over the past 10 years, students and residents from across East Cambridgeshire have raised £250,000 for The Malcolm Whales Foundation by completing the gruelling three-day ‘Dorset Walk’.

And while the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that this year’s planned walk is no longer possible, the charity is not cancelling its fundraiser entirely.

Instead, they have organised a ‘Non-Dorset Walk’ in its place and are inviting anyone and everyone to take part and do their bit.

Damien Whales, who set up the charity in memory of his late father, Malcolm, who died after a battle with bowel cancer in 2008, said: “Our goal remains unchanged: to support cancer related causes and to provide positive experiences. “For the NHS, there has been increased pressure and challenge on its services and in effect, they now need us more than ever and for us it is an obligation to help.”

So, to enable the show to go on, the charity is asking people to walk a total of 40 miles in routes beginning and ending from their homes between July 10 and 12.

Damien added: “In Dorset, we would have had a record 400 participants this year. But it would be a massive boost to the charity to see that number surpassed in this one-off event.

Pictured is students from Witchford Lulworth. A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED Pictured is students from Witchford Lulworth. A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED

“Social distancing and safety will be paramount but so is being able to assist those that need our help.

“Our hope is that the ‘Non-Dorset Walk’ will raise in excess of the £50,000 that we were expecting our walkers to raise in July.

“The lockdown period has allowed only one form of exercise per day and many people have chosen to walk.

“Now everyone can do something for the good of those suffering from cancer across the country.”

For more information about the ‘Non Dorset Walk’ and how to take part, visit: www.tmwf.co.uk or email themalcolmwhalesfoundation@gmail.com

