Advanced search

Gallery

Annual charity walk - this year with a difference because of coronavirus - aims to raise £50,000

PUBLISHED: 12:45 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 29 May 2020

Pictured is Damien Whales. A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Pictured is Damien Whales. A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

A charity that cancelled its annual 40-mile fundraising walk due to the coronavirus hopes to raise £50,000 from their alternative event and is appealing for people across the country to get involved.

Over the past 10 years, students and residents from across East Cambridgeshire have raised £250,000 for The Malcolm Whales Foundation by completing the gruelling three-day ‘Dorset Walk’.

And while the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that this year’s planned walk is no longer possible, the charity is not cancelling its fundraiser entirely.

Instead, they have organised a ‘Non-Dorset Walk’ in its place and are inviting anyone and everyone to take part and do their bit.

A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIEDA total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Damien Whales, who set up the charity in memory of his late father, Malcolm, who died after a battle with bowel cancer in 2008, said: “Our goal remains unchanged: to support cancer related causes and to provide positive experiences. “For the NHS, there has been increased pressure and challenge on its services and in effect, they now need us more than ever and for us it is an obligation to help.”

So, to enable the show to go on, the charity is asking people to walk a total of 40 miles in routes beginning and ending from their homes between July 10 and 12.

Damien added: “In Dorset, we would have had a record 400 participants this year. But it would be a massive boost to the charity to see that number surpassed in this one-off event.

Pictured is students from Witchford Lulworth. A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIEDPictured is students from Witchford Lulworth. A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED

“Social distancing and safety will be paramount but so is being able to assist those that need our help.

“Our hope is that the ‘Non-Dorset Walk’ will raise in excess of the £50,000 that we were expecting our walkers to raise in July.

“The lockdown period has allowed only one form of exercise per day and many people have chosen to walk.

A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIEDA total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED

“Now everyone can do something for the good of those suffering from cancer across the country.”

For more information about the ‘Non Dorset Walk’ and how to take part, visit: www.tmwf.co.uk or email themalcolmwhalesfoundation@gmail.com

A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIEDA total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED

A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIEDA total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED

A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIEDA total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Welcome home! Great-grandparents George and Domneva return home after winning coronavirus battle

George Gilbert, 86, and his wife Domneva, 84, from Ely managed to win their battle with coronavirus despite having underlying health conditions. Picture taken in February 2020. Image: Supplied

Burger King in Ely reopens its drive-thru

Burger King in Ely has opened its drive thru and is offering customers a limited menu. Image: Supplied

Most Read

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Welcome home! Great-grandparents George and Domneva return home after winning coronavirus battle

George Gilbert, 86, and his wife Domneva, 84, from Ely managed to win their battle with coronavirus despite having underlying health conditions. Picture taken in February 2020. Image: Supplied

Burger King in Ely reopens its drive-thru

Burger King in Ely has opened its drive thru and is offering customers a limited menu. Image: Supplied

Latest from the Ely Standard

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

Annual charity walk - this year with a difference because of coronavirus - aims to raise £50,000

Pictured is Damien Whales. A total of 270 people took part in last year's gruelling three-day Dorset trek in aid of Cambs-based cancer charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED

What a night as 66 tractors offer magnificent Fen tribute to key workers

It was all about tractors on the final night of the NHS clap for heroes in this part of the Fens. We caught up with the event as the farming community came together to show their support and love for the NHS and our magnificent care workers, including 20-month-old Cass Porter (left). Pictures; EMMA JOHNSON/BRIAN HEMMENT

Choir members sing from the same hymn sheet in lockdown fundraiser

Choir members are aiming to cover 20,000 steps across two weeks to raise money for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Lockdown raids lead to 100 arrests and £5 million of illegal drugs seized across Cambridgeshire

Snapshot of the some of the drug raids carried out across Cambridgeshire in the past month. Whilst most people have been following lockdown, a handful have been carrying on their drug business as normal. Cambridgeshire Police set out to disturb and disrupt their activities, Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24