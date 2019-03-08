Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Here's all you need to know about what's on at Ely Aquafest which takes place this Sunday by the river

PUBLISHED: 11:32 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 01 July 2019

Here's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Picture; AQAUFEST

Here's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Picture; AQAUFEST

Archant

This Sunday (July7) will see the 41st Aquafest along the riverside in Ely.

Here's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Jo Ash will be performing on July 7. Picture; AQAUFESTHere's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Jo Ash will be performing on July 7. Picture; AQAUFEST

Since it began in 1978 it has grown from very small event into a magnificent riverside gala for all the family.

The event is run by the two Rotary clubs in Ely and takes place on Lavender Green, Jubilee Gardens and the riverside between the two.

For those who have not attended before the real highlight of the day will be the raft race starting at 12:45.

There is also a scouts race preceding this and later in the afternoon spectacular Wakeboard demonstrations on the river, the first being at 2:30pm

Here's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Picture; AQAUFESTHere's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Picture; AQAUFEST

Entertainment is provided on both greens including a birds of prey display, martial arts display, local dance groups and musicians. There will be fairground rides and attractions, MG owners club display, food and drinks stalls a plenty and many charity, information and craft stalls to occupy your time.

Entry is free but there are plenty of opportunities to buy a raffle ticket if you wish.

For more information on everything that is happening please see the Aquafest website at www.elyaquafest.org.uk or look for the event on Facebook.

.

Here's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Picture; AQAUFEST Here's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Picture; AQAUFEST

Jo Ash will be performing on July 7. She is currently making waves on the regional and national music scenes following the release of her critically acclaimed debut album 'Constellations', an eclectic collection of beautifully woven songs and tales.

Jo is proud to have appeared on BBC Radio, and to have been reviewed by the Musicians' Union publication 'The Musician'.

She has also been nominated twice for an NMG Award for Female Solo Artist. Jo will be joined by the combined talents of Mike Wheatley on guitar and Nigel Turner on bass. See her for yourselves and in the meantime check out http://www.joashmusic.com

All the arena acts are now finalised for Ely Aquafest on Sunday July 7, with some old favourites and some new faces:

On the River:

11:00 Scouts Race

12:45 Main Raft Race

2:30 Hannams's Wake Hub

4:00 Hannams Wake Hub

Lavender Green:

12:00 Opening by the Mayor of Ely

12:15 MG Display

1:15 Josh Robbins

1:45 Raptor Foundation

2:15 4th Dimension

3:15 Raptor Foundation

You may also want to watch:

3:45 Bujinkhan Ninjutsu

4:15 4th Dimension

MC John Riley (Rotary Club of Ely)

Jubilee Gardens:

11.00 Stalls open

12:15 Opening by the Mayor of Ely

1.00 Ely College Band - "Rockover Mountain"

1:35 - 2:15 Jacen Bruce

2:20 - 3:00 Chris Fox

3:05 - 3:45 The Jo Ash Trio

3:50 - 4:40 Michael Anthony with Tanisha and Molly

MC: Sue Marchant (BBC Radio Cambridgeshire)

Most Read

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. But organisers say the parade has been banned this year by 'faceless bureaucrats'. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

16 councillors sign protest letter demanding East Cambs Council rescind ban on folk festival procession through the market place

Lib Dem councillor Alison Whelan has collated signatures from 15 other councillors in protest at the decision by East Cambs Council to ban the traditional Morris and molly procession (pictured) through the market place to herald the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Chief executive John Hill (right) has been sent the protest. Picture; ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

The Anchor Inn at Sutton Gault has been named as one of the 'Pick of the Pubs' across the UK. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY.

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Mayor Palmer says MoD housing project in Ely ‘back on track’ as Lib Dems say it was ‘responsibility’ to press for higher volume of affordable housing

Back on track, says Mayor James Palmer. East Cambs Council can now go ahead with its original plans for these former MoD homes in Ely after councillors rescinded earlier amendments made by the Lib Dem opposition group. View looking towards MoD homes. Picture; ALAN BROCKLEBANK

Most Read

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. But organisers say the parade has been banned this year by 'faceless bureaucrats'. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

16 councillors sign protest letter demanding East Cambs Council rescind ban on folk festival procession through the market place

Lib Dem councillor Alison Whelan has collated signatures from 15 other councillors in protest at the decision by East Cambs Council to ban the traditional Morris and molly procession (pictured) through the market place to herald the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Chief executive John Hill (right) has been sent the protest. Picture; ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

The Anchor Inn at Sutton Gault has been named as one of the 'Pick of the Pubs' across the UK. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY.

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Mayor Palmer says MoD housing project in Ely ‘back on track’ as Lib Dems say it was ‘responsibility’ to press for higher volume of affordable housing

Back on track, says Mayor James Palmer. East Cambs Council can now go ahead with its original plans for these former MoD homes in Ely after councillors rescinded earlier amendments made by the Lib Dem opposition group. View looking towards MoD homes. Picture; ALAN BROCKLEBANK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Here’s all you need to know about what’s on at Ely Aquafest which takes place this Sunday by the river

Here's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Picture; AQAUFEST

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

The Anchor Inn at Sutton Gault has been named as one of the 'Pick of the Pubs' across the UK. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY.

REVIEW: Kaiser Chiefs return to Newmarket Nights with a bang

Ricky Wilson, frontman of Kaiser Chiefs, made light work of the band's headline show at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday night. Picture: ANGELA SMITH.

‘I don’t think it’s something we talk about enough’: Primary school children go back in time and remember March hero Jim Hocking

Year 5 pupils from Cavalry Primary School spent the day with 20Twenty Productions to learn everything about the 21-year-old man who saved March during World War II � Jim Hocking. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists