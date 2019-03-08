Here's all you need to know about what's on at Ely Aquafest which takes place this Sunday by the river

Here's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Picture; AQAUFEST

This Sunday (July7) will see the 41st Aquafest along the riverside in Ely.

Here's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Jo Ash will be performing on July 7. Picture; AQAUFEST

Since it began in 1978 it has grown from very small event into a magnificent riverside gala for all the family.

The event is run by the two Rotary clubs in Ely and takes place on Lavender Green, Jubilee Gardens and the riverside between the two.

For those who have not attended before the real highlight of the day will be the raft race starting at 12:45.

There is also a scouts race preceding this and later in the afternoon spectacular Wakeboard demonstrations on the river, the first being at 2:30pm

Here's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Picture; AQAUFEST

Entertainment is provided on both greens including a birds of prey display, martial arts display, local dance groups and musicians. There will be fairground rides and attractions, MG owners club display, food and drinks stalls a plenty and many charity, information and craft stalls to occupy your time.

Entry is free but there are plenty of opportunities to buy a raffle ticket if you wish.

For more information on everything that is happening please see the Aquafest website at www.elyaquafest.org.uk or look for the event on Facebook.

Here's some of what to expect on the river as part of this year's Ely Aquafest. Picture; AQAUFEST

Jo Ash will be performing on July 7. She is currently making waves on the regional and national music scenes following the release of her critically acclaimed debut album 'Constellations', an eclectic collection of beautifully woven songs and tales.

Jo is proud to have appeared on BBC Radio, and to have been reviewed by the Musicians' Union publication 'The Musician'.

She has also been nominated twice for an NMG Award for Female Solo Artist. Jo will be joined by the combined talents of Mike Wheatley on guitar and Nigel Turner on bass. See her for yourselves and in the meantime check out http://www.joashmusic.com

All the arena acts are now finalised for Ely Aquafest on Sunday July 7, with some old favourites and some new faces:

On the River:

11:00 Scouts Race

12:45 Main Raft Race

2:30 Hannams's Wake Hub

4:00 Hannams Wake Hub

Lavender Green:

12:00 Opening by the Mayor of Ely

12:15 MG Display

1:15 Josh Robbins

1:45 Raptor Foundation

2:15 4th Dimension

3:15 Raptor Foundation

You may also want to watch:

3:45 Bujinkhan Ninjutsu

4:15 4th Dimension

MC John Riley (Rotary Club of Ely)

Jubilee Gardens:

11.00 Stalls open

12:15 Opening by the Mayor of Ely

1.00 Ely College Band - "Rockover Mountain"

1:35 - 2:15 Jacen Bruce

2:20 - 3:00 Chris Fox

3:05 - 3:45 The Jo Ash Trio

3:50 - 4:40 Michael Anthony with Tanisha and Molly

MC: Sue Marchant (BBC Radio Cambridgeshire)