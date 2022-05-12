Gallery

Save the date - it’s full steam ahead for the Ely & District Model Railway Club exhibition.

It has been running annual exhibitions since late 1970s and its popular family event returns to Ely College on Saturday May 21, after a gap of three years.

As before, the exhibition will showcase a range of unique, beautifully modelled layouts invited from all over the UK, in various scales and gauges, and from different eras.

There will be a good range of invited traders who specialise in the many aspects of the hobby - such as ready-to-run locos and rolling stock, scenery materials, digital control, etc.

And on top of that, why not chat with our friendly demonstrators who will be making model trees, repairing your locos, making model kits, etc. Tea, coffee and light refreshments will also be available.

Ely & District Model Railway Club exhibition returns on May 21. - Credit: Ely MRC

However, one important person will be missing - Malcolm Hine, a stalwart of the club and exhibition manager for no less than 16 of our previous shows in Ely.

Sadly, Malcolm died last November. He was a fine modeller and a great friend, not only to many of us in Ely but also to a great number of modellers all around the UK.

Our new exhibition team have organised this year’s show as a memorial to him and it’s based primarily on the show Malcolm put together for May 2020, which was of course cancelled.

The exhibition will also feature Malcolm’s last scratch-built layout, Fullers Wharf. This superb 7mm scale layout features both standard and narrow gauge as well as a canal scene.

We will also be awarding a new Malcolm Hine Memorial Trophy to the layout which the public vote as best in show on the day.

So why not come along with your family and friends to see the wide array of exhibits.

There is a large free car park at Ely College and the exhibition will be open from 10.30am until 4.30pm. Ad-mission is £6 per adult, £3 for children (ages 5-15) and a family ticket costs £15.

More information can be found on our club’s website here

www.elymrc.org.uk and also, our club’s Facebook page.

After a difficult 2+ years for everyone, we in the club are really excited to be back with this new exhibition and we look forward to seeing you there!

(The author is Andy K Wilkinson, Chairman, Ely & District MRC )