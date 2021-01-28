Published: 8:12 AM January 28, 2021

Lancaster Way roundabout, Ely, where an £800,000 improvement scheme is under way - Credit: CAPCA

An £800,000 improvement scheme for the Lancaster Way roundabout on the A142 near Ely begins on February 1.

The project was delayed slightly after requests from the public to improve the layout for pedestrians and cyclists as well as motorists.

Feedback resulted in the plans being changed to include a Toucan Crossing on the eastern arm of the roundabout to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) that is part financing the scheme says the new signal-controlled crossing will improve continuity of the existing pedestrian and cycle route, connecting to shared-use paths.

Funded by CAPCA and East Cambridgeshire District Council, the Lancaster Way roundabout scheme has a budget of £800,000 for design, construction, and management costs.

You may also want to watch:

Four-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A142 / Lancaster Way roundabout together with a temporary road closure on Witchford Road just south of its junction with Stirling Way, 24/7 for the duration of the project.

A temporary 40 mph speed limit will also be in place on the A142 approaches to the roundabout. The works are expected to last up until the end of April, with five nights at the end of the programme involving full overnight road closures for resurfacing and road markings.