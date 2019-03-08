Advanced search

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

PUBLISHED: 13:10 20 May 2019

Archant

Passengers were quickly evacuated after a fire involving a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today.

At least one person is thought to have been injured and all emergency services raced to the scene.

The incident happened at around 9.30am on the guided busway in Station Road, Longstanton.

Passengers and eye witnesses posted photos from the scene showing large plumes of black smoke and both vehicles well alight.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Buses using the guided busway have been diverted and will be using other routes, so please expect delays."

Bus operator Stagecoach also confirmed it was aware of the situation and was "dealing with it".

One eye witness has reported that it appeared the car caught light first before the flames spread to the nearby bus.

Passengers on the bus were asked to walk the two miles back to Swavesey after all services were cancelled.

