Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens
PUBLISHED: 11:14 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 05 April 2020
John Elworthy
Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver
Archant
Fire crews remain today (Sunday) at the scene of a major fire of recyclable plastics in Littleport last night.
Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver
At one stage 20 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at Hale Fen, off the A10, that broke out around 7pm.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said today: “Thank you to everyone for their support and kind words for our crews that attended the fire last night”.
Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver
The spokesman added: “We still have crews at the scene making sure the fire is fully out and the area is safe.
“We would still encourage residents to keep their doors and windows closed if the smoke is near their premises, only as a precaution.”
Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver
Firefighters, including crews from Littleport, Sutton, Ely, Manea and St Neots, along with a water carrier from Ramsey and a crew from Downham Market attended the scene.
The spokesman said: “Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. They extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.”
The crews returned to their stations by 1.15am.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver
Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver
Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver
Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver
Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver
Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver
Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, PictureCAMBS FIRE Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture CAMBS FIRE Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE