Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver Archant

Fire crews remain today (Sunday) at the scene of a major fire of recyclable plastics in Littleport last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

At one stage 20 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at Hale Fen, off the A10, that broke out around 7pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said today: “Thank you to everyone for their support and kind words for our crews that attended the fire last night”.

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

The spokesman added: “We still have crews at the scene making sure the fire is fully out and the area is safe.

“We would still encourage residents to keep their doors and windows closed if the smoke is near their premises, only as a precaution.”

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Firefighters, including crews from Littleport, Sutton, Ely, Manea and St Neots, along with a water carrier from Ramsey and a crew from Downham Market attended the scene.

The spokesman said: “Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. They extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.”

Station Commander Danny Kelly provides a final update from the scene of the fire in #Littleport. Crews will be leaving the area soon but residents are still urged to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution pic.twitter.com/HtXfT8j9Il — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) April 4, 2020

The crews returned to their stations by 1.15am.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture IAN CARTER

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, PictureCAMBS FIRE Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, PictureCAMBS FIRE

Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture CAMBS FIRE Dramatic photos from the fire that broke out tonight in Littleport, Picture CAMBS FIRE