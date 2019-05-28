Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences 'at speed' before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS CAMBS COPS

A driver was miraculously unscathed after the car they were driving ploughed through a telegraph pole and fences 'at speed' in East Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shockingly no one – including the driver – was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS Shockingly no one – including the driver – was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Police, fire and the ambulance service were called to Black Bank Road near Littleport and Little Downham on Friday, May 24 after reports came in of the black car leaving the road.

Officers say the driver left the scene after the crash occurred; eye-witnesses say they spotted the uninjured driver exiting the vehicle before fleeing the area.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We believe the vehicle was travelling at speed during this time due to the distance the vehicle had travelled.

Shockingly no one – including the driver – was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS Shockingly no one – including the driver – was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

"Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle that had sustained severe damage after travelling through a telegraph pole, a wooden fence then a metal fence, as well as multiple other items.

"The person in question who was driving has been identified from witness accounts and photos taken and the collision will be investigated by officers as offences may have occurred."

Officers have gone on to say how lucky this driver was to escape the crash uninjured after they inspected the damage to the car at the scene.

The spokesman added: "The driver had left the scene before we arrived. Luckily they did not sustain any serious injuries as witnesses saw them exit and make off from the scene."