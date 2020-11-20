Advanced search

Pub owners launch CCTV appeal after thieves break in to office and cars

PUBLISHED: 13:22 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 20 November 2020

The owners of The Maid's Head in Wicken are appealing for CCTV footage after thieves ransacked the drawers of the pub’s office before smashing up their petty cash tin. Picture: THE MAIDS HEAD FACEBOOK

The owners of The Maid's Head in Wicken are appealing for CCTV footage after thieves ransacked the drawers of the pub's office before smashing up their petty cash tin. Picture: THE MAIDS HEAD FACEBOOK

The owners of a Wicken pub are appealing for CCTV footage after thieves ransacked the drawers of the pub’s office before smashing up their petty cash tin.

Calvin, Luke and Scott, who run The Maid’s Head, took to social media to ask members of the public to get in touch with any information about the overnight break-in.

They said on Facebook: “Our office and one of our cars were broken into last night. As if it’s not hard enough already and now this. 2020 strikes again.

“If anyone has any CCTV that may cover the back of the car park area opposite the side door and near the hairdressers please contact us.

“It looks like they were after cash as the petty cash tin was smashed up and the draws were all ransacked.

“Please share and let’s find these people before they ruin anyone else’s already suffering businesses.”

