Magpas paramedic Sally cycles across Ely with a mannequin to get people trained up in CPR

Sutton paramedic Sally Boor hopped on her bike and rode around Ely to raise awareness of the importance of CPR and to get people of all ages trained up.

A Sutton paramedic hopped on her bike and rode around Ely to raise awareness of the importance of CPR and to get people of all ages trained up.

Sally Boor, who works for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity as a critical care paramedic and training officer, only came up with the idea yesterday but by 8am this morning she was pedalling through the city.

Sally Boor, who works for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity as a critical care paramedic and training officer, only came up with the idea yesterday but by 8am this morning she was pedalling through the city.

She said: "Our Magpas medical team are called to a growing number of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. The survival rates in this country are very low; only seven to eight per cent of people survive.

"So we've developed a project that I'm running for a year called, 'Hearts Matter: Community CPR' to address this by training members of the community in CPR.

She added: "If people use a defibrillator and do CPR within the first three to five minutes, the patient's chances of survival increase to 50-70 per cent."

Sutton paramedic Sally Boor hopped on her bike and rode around Ely to raise awareness of the importance of CPR and to get people of all ages trained up. Sutton paramedic Sally Boor hopped on her bike and rode around Ely to raise awareness of the importance of CPR and to get people of all ages trained up.

"It's all about getting people to take those first vital steps before the ambulance service paramedics arrive, because it's the members of public that can make the difference.

"And I'm here to deliver the training to help the communities in which Magpas Air Ambulance works, to help develop their skills and the confidence to do this."

"A lot of people don't realise what a huge difference they can make, they often assume the ambulance service paramedics can fix the person up.

Sutton paramedic Sally Boor hopped on her bike and rode around Ely to raise awareness of the importance of CPR and to get people of all ages trained up. Sutton paramedic Sally Boor hopped on her bike and rode around Ely to raise awareness of the importance of CPR and to get people of all ages trained up.

"Whereas, in actual fact, witnesses and bystanders are crucial to making sure someone stays alive between Magpas Air Ambulance (and the emergency services) getting the call and us arriving on scene to provide our hospital level care there and then."

While Sally says some people have been a bit shy, others have been, "well up for it; even two-year-old kids have had a go, it's been a full spectrum of ages."

"It's been good fun, people have been waving because I think they're starting to realise what I'm doing - even if I do look a bit silly. But hearts matter and, together, we can make a difference!"

To learn more about Hearts Matter or book your free training course with Sally, visit https://www.magpas.org.uk/heartsmatter

Magpas Air Ambulance has attended over 60,000 patients since it was founded in 1971.

The charity needs an extra £50,000 a month to keep their new air ambulance flying.

For more information visit www.magpas.org.uk