Dr Anne Booth (inset) from Ely has been shortlisted for Doctor of the Year in the Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence. - Credit: Magpas Air Ambulance

A Magpas Air Ambulance doctor from Ely has been shortlisted for a national award in the ‘prestigious’ Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence.

Dr Anne Booth is one of the finalists in the Doctor of the Year category, which recognises professionalism, excellence and dedication of the air ambulance community.

Anne has been anknowledged for her hard work in both the regional and national Covid-19 response.

Due to Anne’s dedication and expertise, Magpas Air Ambulance was one of only three air ambulance services in the country to transfer critically ill Covid-19 patients between hospitals by air.

Anne played a crucial role in writing procedures and liaising with national organisations and hospitals.

She also worked with doctors, critical care paramedics and pilots to ensure patients across the country could receive the best possible care.

As a result of the work Anne put into transfer operations, she is now a Critical Care Transfer Lead for the region and has helped to feed into the development of the Adult Critical Care Transfer Service in the East of England.

All of Anne’s work for Magpas and Cambridgeshire was on top of her job as a Neuroanaesthetist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

There, she wrote procedures and transfers and, having experienced it from both sides, trained 80 staff members in how to facilitate them.

Anne is a true example of a doctor going above and beyond for excellent patient care, not just in the region but across the country.

Simmy Akhtar, CEO of Air Ambulances UK, said: “The professionalism, excellence and dedication of all those who work and volunteer within the air ambulance community is extraordinary.

“Each nomination was hugely inspiring and a great testament to the incredible lifesaving work of the UK’s air ambulance charities.

“The team at Magpas Air Ambulance and Dr Anne Booth have every reason to be proud of their incredible lifesaving work across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and surrounding counties to have reached the shortlist for the awards.

“We very much look forward to announcing the winners at our virtual ceremony next month.”