‘He has a heart of gold’: Ely magician Alfie, 11, set to impress with second fundraising show

Magician Alfie to host second fundraising show at Ely Beet Club in October with JezO Bond, Sammy Brooks and Wayne Goodman. Picture: FAMILY Archant

It will be a magic night out if you play your cards right as Alfie McCreadie is set to impress with tricks and treats galore in aid of charity.

The inspirational 11-year-old from Ely will take centre stage as he headlines his own show for the second year running at Ely Beet Club this October.

An Evening with Alfie McCreadie & Friends will see the talented entertainer wow the audience as part of a set with other magicians.

Last year, more than £1500 was raised for charity, but Alfie is now eager to get on the fundraising trail to help his friend and fellow Ely Hero winner Jay Davison.

Proud mum Hannah McCreadie, explained: “After the sensational success of last year’s event we knew we had to do it again.

“Alfie is so driven to raise money, he is funny, inspiring and has a heart of gold.

“When he read about Jay’s journey he felt it was important to help out straight away.”

At the evening, pencilled in for October 26 2019, Alfie will be joined by Wayne Goodman, Sammy ‘Magic’ Magic and JezO.

“This year we have tried to get the message out there as early as possible as we wanted to build the momentum now,” said Hannah.

“It will be the same magicians as last year and a few more.

“I was a nervous wreck before the show but he was so brave and just got up there and smashed it.”

After being bullied at school, Alfie decided to turn his love of entertainment to help others and has raised money for Great Ormond Street and Cancer Research.

In summer 2017, he vowed to walk for an hour each day, taking friends and family with him for support and encouragement.

Hannah added: “I think he gets the performing side from his granddad who is in a band, but he watches YouTube all the time and looks to shock people with how clever he is with his magic tricks.”

Ticket prices are yet to be announced, but are expected to go on sale in March or April.

For more information visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/345514849383832/ or contact Hannah directly at hanmccreadie@aol.com