Magician Alfie McCreadie impresses with tricks at charity gig away from home

PUBLISHED: 15:09 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 02 April 2019

Alfie McCreadie features in charity magic in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT.

Alfie McCreadie features in charity magic in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT.

Talented Ely magician Alfie McCreadie wowed an audience of more than 170 people at a charity show in Felixstowe.

The 11-year-old, who won the hearts of judges in last year’s Ely Hero Awards, performed a 25 minute set at the event on Friday night (March 29).

Ever the showman, Alfie impressed crowds with his cheeky one-liners and tricks including audience participation.

The show was a taster of what his fans at home can expect when he makes a welcome return to the Ely Beet Club this October.

“It was nerve-wracking but he did amazing,” said proud mum Hannah McCreadie.

Alfie also got a standing ovation.

Last year, more than £1500 was raised for charity, but Alfie is now eager to get on the fundraising trail to help his friend and fellow Ely Hero winner Jay Davison.

Ticket prices are yet to be announced, but are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks.

For more information visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/345514849383832/ or contact Hannah directly at hanmccreadie@aol.com

