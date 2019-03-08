Advanced search

Sunday drivers? Don't you just love them - well actually at Prickwillow they do and they did for the annual vintage tractor rally

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 May 2019

Tractor drivers took to the Fenland roads on Sunday for their own magical mystery tour for the annual Prickwillow tractor run. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

Like buses you see one and another is sure to come along soon.

Unlike buses, however, the annual tractor run at Prickwillow is where not only do you see another but another and another and then, for good measure, another.

This year's event saw the road brimming with glimpses of a by gone era as tractors of all shapes and sizes eased their way from Prickwillow Engine Museum into the countryside.

The convoy weaved their way along the Great Fen Road and Hasse Road to the A142 and off to Isleham and Soham before heading back, after a three to four journey, to the museum.

A museum spokesman said: “Thanks to all the owners, drivers and public that turned up and made the event a great success.”

And as the drivers enjoyed tea and coffee and refreshments on their return the planning of next year's event was already under way.

On May 12 the museum turns its attention to a different form of transport as it hosts its sixth annual motorcycle shows.

The museum is expecting a wide range of modern and vintage motorcycles and some scooters dating from 1914 onward through to the classics of the 1970s and '80s.

