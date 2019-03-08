'When heroes help heroes' - Alfie McCreadie dazzles crowds at magical charity evening in aid of friend

Schoolboy magician Alfie hosts sell-out charity show for Jay Davison. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

It was an evening of magic tricks and treats as talented schoolboy Alfie McCreadie raised £1100 for hero Jay Davison.

The 12-year-old entertained a sell-out crowd at the Beet Club on Saturday (October 26) in honour of his friend and former Ely Hero Jay.

Child of achievement winner, Jay, has undergone treatment for cancer and has battled through dozens of tests in recent months.

He has bought himself some new toys and an iPad from the money raised on the night.

The evening consisted of music from Alfie's grandad John Barry and his band Krusty Whiskas, followed by comedians and magicians Sammy Brooks and Wayne Goodman before Alfie took to the stage.

Alfie was eager to impress guests with his card tricks and bubbly personality, with proud mum Hannah supporting from the audience.

She said: "There was amazing magic by Alfie himself and a wonderful meal cooked by Andy Byrne was served to all of the guests with delicious desserts donated by Costco Wholesale.

"Alfie joined his grandad on stage and played some songs on the drums and did some table magic for Jay.

"The event couldn't have gone ahead without the sponsorship from local companies, Purple Lamb Events, Treetops soft play and James Convenience Retail Ltd.

"More than 80 raffle prizes were donated by so many local companies from Ely and surrounding villages, with each and every one so very much appreciated."

A further £257.50 was raised for Santa's Little Helpers - a charity Sammy Brooks was supporting to help disadvantaged families this Christmas.

Guests were able to bring photographs of the event home with them courtesy of local company Ely Magic Mirrors who donated their time to the event and presented Jay's family with an album of all photos at the end of the evening.

Table decorations were made by 2018's Ely Hero Ruth Marley from Re-Imagine in Witchford.

The mayor and mayoress of Ely were also in attendance at the event.

After being bullied at school, Alfie decided to turn his love of entertainment to help others and has previously fundraised for Great Ormond Street and Cancer Research.

