17-year-old Maddison Pauley (pictured) from Chatteris is a finalist in the 15th Top Model competition. - Credit: Supplied

A 17-year-old girl from Cambridgeshire has become a finalist in a modelling competition after competing against thousands of other applicants.

Maddison Pauley, from Chatteris, has reached the final stage of the 15th Top Model ‘public vote’ awards and will be gracing the runway at The Royal Horseguards Hotel show finals during London Fashion Week on September 17.

Each finalist is raising funds for The Top Model Foundation that supports sick children and children in need; the money they raise is turned into votes.

Maddison said: “100% of the money I raise goes directly to the charity and every penny is automatically turned into votes for myself.

“Please help me support them by giving whatever you can.”

So far, Top Model has raised over £275,000 for charity to date and hopes to break the £300,000 barrier this year.

You can donate to the foundation and vote for Maddison by visiting her JustGiving page.