Everything you need to know about Mad Hatters eco festival

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:27 PM May 6, 2021    Updated: 5:46 PM May 6, 2021
Inside Mad Hatters Campsite & Glamping in Ely, which is hosting a mini-festival

Inside Mad Hatters Campsite & Glamping in Ely, which is hosting a mini-festival - Credit: James Billings

Live music, a comedy club, outdoor cinema, storyteller and magician are among the highlights of a mini-festival that is being held in Ely next month.  

The recently-reopened Mad Hatters Campsite at Clayway Farm in Ely is hosting its Mad Hatters Eco Festival between June 18 and 20.

Situated close to the River Ouse and settled amongst acres of fenland fields, the campsite is surrounded by nature and is a great base for walking. 

At the festival, there will also be the building of a giant bug hotel, vegan cooking demonstrations, a children's disco, eco-friendly stalls and craft and food stalls.

The event is also raising money for charities attending the festival, as well as the Addenbrooke’s Hospital Trust, in recognition of the work of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman said: "We are so excited to share the weekend with you! It will be one of the first mini festivals to go ahead, so we know the buzz of excitement is going to be huge."

Event organisers warn venue dates and showtimes are subject to coronavirus restrictions.

