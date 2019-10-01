Advanced search

Sweet treats for fundraising morning at Ely nursery

01 October, 2019 - 11:14
Cakes, face painting and games formed part of a Macmillan fundraising event at an Ely nursery. Picture: GEMMA EVANS

Cakes, face painting and games formed part of a Macmillan fundraising event at an Ely nursery. Picture: GEMMA EVANS

Archant

Cakes, face painting and games formed part of a Macmillan fundraising event at an Ely nursery.

Cakes, face painting and games formed part of a Macmillan fundraising event at an Ely nursery. Picture: GEMMA EVANSCakes, face painting and games formed part of a Macmillan fundraising event at an Ely nursery. Picture: GEMMA EVANS

Coffee mornings were held at three Clarence House Day Nurseries in the county on September 27.

Children baked their own cakes, had their faces painted and were very excited to bring their parents along to take part in special Macmillan themed activities. Clarence House in Ely raised £211.01 from parents who attended on the day.

You may also want to watch:

Gemma Evans, customer relations coordinator, said: "The effort and preparation that went into their mornings was amazing and a real success according to parents who attended and enjoyed themselves alongside their children.

Cakes, face painting and games formed part of a Macmillan fundraising event at an Ely nursery. Picture: GEMMA EVANSCakes, face painting and games formed part of a Macmillan fundraising event at an Ely nursery. Picture: GEMMA EVANS

"We are very proud of all of the staff namely Jemma Austin, Andrea Johnson and Sophie Nagy-Baker and their teams who went above and beyond showing enthusiasm as they always do everyday."

Donation boxes are still available at the nursery for anyone who would still like to add a donation.

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Ely Standard

Quite a win for Ely Tigers as they thrash Crusaders 111-3

Full Time Ely Tigers 111 – 3 Crusaders. Scott McFarlane breaks free. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Sweet treats for fundraising morning at Ely nursery

Cakes, face painting and games formed part of a Macmillan fundraising event at an Ely nursery. Picture: GEMMA EVANS

‘I’ve got my car packed’ - homeowners prepare for high tides in Norfolk flood zones

Darren Trumper from the Environment Agency. Photo: Tom Chapman

Flood warnings issued across region

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn breaks on the Norfolk coast as spring tides and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists