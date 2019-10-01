Sweet treats for fundraising morning at Ely nursery
Archant
Cakes, face painting and games formed part of a Macmillan fundraising event at an Ely nursery.
Coffee mornings were held at three Clarence House Day Nurseries in the county on September 27.
Children baked their own cakes, had their faces painted and were very excited to bring their parents along to take part in special Macmillan themed activities. Clarence House in Ely raised £211.01 from parents who attended on the day.
Gemma Evans, customer relations coordinator, said: "The effort and preparation that went into their mornings was amazing and a real success according to parents who attended and enjoyed themselves alongside their children.
"We are very proud of all of the staff namely Jemma Austin, Andrea Johnson and Sophie Nagy-Baker and their teams who went above and beyond showing enthusiasm as they always do everyday."
Donation boxes are still available at the nursery for anyone who would still like to add a donation.