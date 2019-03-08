Advanced search

Fundraising morning at Sutton community cafe brews up a storm

PUBLISHED: 12:56 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 30 September 2019

More than 120 people enjoyed homemade cakes and sandwiches at Nellie’s Community Cafe for a Macmillan Coffee Morning. Picture: NELLIES TEAM

More than 120 people enjoyed homemade cakes and sandwiches as part of a Macmillan coffee morning in Sutton.

The event at Nellie's Community Cafe in Scott Court raised £880 for the charity on Friday (September 27).

There was also a book stall, tombola and three raffles.

Sally White, one of the volunteers at Nellie's, said: "It was a fantastic day.

"Luckily the bad weather did not deter people from supporting this event."

Nellie's Team would like to thank everyone who attended, donated cakes, books or prizes and those who helped on the day.

One visitor said: "I really enjoy coming to Nellie's, the atmosphere in the cafe is great and it was amazing to see so many people support such a worthy cause."

The community cafe is held on the second Wednesday and last Friday of each month at Scott Court, Pound Lane from 10am to 2pm.

All profits from these sessions go to local and national charities.

If you would like to become a volunteer at Nellie's please contact Helen on 01353 777224.

