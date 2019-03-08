Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Another chance to enter the absurdist world of Mack Mathod at the Babylon Gallery in Ely

PUBLISHED: 10:22 26 March 2019

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

Archant

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

Using repurposed images and humorous texts to amuse and entertain, it is described as the most unusual exhibition of the year.

He said: “My work is stupid, inane and entertaining... just the antidote for the Brexit blues.

His work, whether performed or constructed, is in the tradition of the surrealists, dadaists, the Theatre of the Absurd and post Russian Revolutionary writers and performers.

“I strive to reintroduce humour and stupidity into an over serious contemporary art format, an aspect which I see as an important generic omission since the sixties.

“My present work is printed on handmade paper and presented in antique frames with printed texts to suggest an absurd curated world that we can only view from a distance of time and sobriety.

“My constructed and performed work has a similarly meaningless perspective. I have been an absurdist all of my life. In the seventies, after leaving Leeds College of Art I worked in absurd performances all over the country.

“I have been a comedy scriptwriter, performer, director, and educator and, over the past ten years have been manipulating ideas through photographic found images.

“I have a strong belief that humour needs to be redefined in its role in Contemporary Art. I am actively, and continually, reassessing the absurd, the meaningless and ridiculousness, once a staple diet of sixties creativity, in an attempt to reintroduce that mindset into twenty first century artforms.”

When Mack Mathod won the best newcomer award at the Peterborough Open Biennial in 2016, judges said: “Mack Mathod’s work presents a humorous way of repurposing objects and materials that have had a previous life.

“They have been brought into the contemporary by re-presenting them in response to current daily life. He is also playing on historical and museum contexts and display by presenting them in such a way as to make them appear truthful remnants of history.

“While performing as serious and factual, this work is imbued with comical wit and absurdity. Its playful grave humour is reflective and pokes fun at the way we take art and art practice so seriously.”

The exhibition returns to the city from Thursday 4 to Sunday 28 April and is open from 12-4pm Tuesday to Sunday.

There will be a launch performance on Wednesday April 3 from 6-8pm. The exhibition is open from 12-4pm Tuesday to Sunday and closed on Monday.

Admission is free but donations were welcome. For more information visit www.babylonarts.org.uk

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Andy Wright of Littleport, former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and honorary alderman, has died

East Cambridgeshire District Council last May conferred the title of honorary alderman on former Councillor, Andrew Norman Wright. The death has been announced today of Mr Wright. He is seen with Cllr Peter Creswell, the council chairman. Picture: ARCHANT

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Andy Wright of Littleport, former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and honorary alderman, has died

East Cambridgeshire District Council last May conferred the title of honorary alderman on former Councillor, Andrew Norman Wright. The death has been announced today of Mr Wright. He is seen with Cllr Peter Creswell, the council chairman. Picture: ARCHANT

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Latest from the Ely Standard

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Eco retirement cabins in Soham lose planning appeal due to location, living conditions and noise

Eco log cabins in Soham lose planning appeal due to location, living conditions and noise. Picture: ECDC.

Free entry for mums this Mother’s Day at South Angle Farm Park in Soham

South Angle Farm Park is Soham is preparing for its busiest Easter holidays ever with more than 3,000 visitors expected between Saturday March 30 and Easter Monday (April 22). Mums get free entry over the Mother's Day weekend, too. Picture: DAVID WORICKER.

Students show off their science projects to pupils and visitors at Ely College’s second science fair

More than 300 people attended Ely College’s second annual science fair. Among the experiments on display were mobile phone holograms and up close dissections to air cannon footie and even slime recipes. Picture: KERRI VELLA.

Another chance to enter the absurdist world of Mack Mathod at the Babylon Gallery in Ely

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists