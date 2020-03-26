Man dies after car crashes into building on M11

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision on the M11 near Duxford yesterday (Wednesday March 25). Archant

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision with a building near Duxford yesterday (Wednesday March 25).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At about 2.10pm, a black Ford Focus was travelling along the northbound carriageway of the M11 when it left the road and collided with a building.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services attended however, despite best efforts, the driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

Anyone with information should please call 101, quoting incident 213 of March 25.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.