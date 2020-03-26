Man dies after car crashes into building on M11
PUBLISHED: 14:22 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 26 March 2020
A man has died following a single-vehicle collision with a building near Duxford yesterday (Wednesday March 25).
At about 2.10pm, a black Ford Focus was travelling along the northbound carriageway of the M11 when it left the road and collided with a building.
Emergency services attended however, despite best efforts, the driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.
Anyone with information should please call 101, quoting incident 213 of March 25.
Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.