Clare's Kitchen is busy and preparing to host Mad Hatter's Tea Parties for kids next month! - Credit: Lyn Gibb-De Swarte

Littleport is expanding at a rate of knots! More people are coming to live here and finding it a great place to live.

Although once settled in Littleport, residents can get a bit blasé about its many good aspects.

The 1894 established Bargain Centre sells everything from hosiery to toys, the modern delicatessen style Lithuanian shop Rima’s, or dog and child friendly eateries with vegan options, and Clare’s Kitchen at Sharman’s Garden Centre in Camel Road where the Romans once set up camp!

And how they would have loved to pop into the Italian restaurant/deli La Strega or the Spanish tapas bar, both in Main Street - taking a break from building that road through our village!

Or keeping in mind the great facilities for sports and socialising like the pubs and clubs and the Leisure centre and its amazing programme of daily events, in all of which Littleport’s citizens can participate.

But Littleport’s reputation is growing outside of its immediate environs.

More and more visitors are coming along to its events flagged on its popular social media pages like Littleport Living Extra and Littleport Life magazine.

Littleport’s parkrun welcomes many tourists from other parkruns every week, like Vincent Riviere from Cheshunt for instance and Ruben Sansom from Barcelona.

Runners choose particular Saturdays to join in.

And recently Littleport Bowls Club stated to be one of the best bowling greens in Cambridgeshire.

It’s hosted several County finals, and the Area Final, Northamptonshire v Norfolk for the John’s Trophy.

LBC Hon Sec Linda Wright said, “around 70 ladies visited and enjoyed tea and cake after the game.”

There is a 10-year anniversary coming up for the 363MCC Littleport’s bikers club founded in honour of the five men unjustly hanged for their part in the Littleport Riots of 1816 – divided by 5 equals the 363.

The Littleport and District Flower Arranging Club, motto ‘Flowers and Friendship’ is 60 years old next month!

By the way – Littleport Brass is now 142 years old, and still flying the flag for Littleport as they play away in many locations during the year.

This weekend Littleport’s historic Crown Inn hosts a riot of fun – Kill Me Kate sings country and classic rock Saturday from 8.30 till late.

On Sunday, Adam Thomas will bring a more chilled out afternoon singing from 3pm – 6pm.