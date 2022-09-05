The Adams Heritage Centre exhibition saw a stream of visitors admiring the display. Trustee David Porter, ‘citizen of the year’ is in the centre of this photo. - Credit: Cathy Gibb-De Swarte

Littleport is the place to be if you are sociably minded!

Not just because most people are happy to greet you when they see you in the street and maybe exchange a few friendly words in passing.

Or for the welcoming venues, like the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club, pubs like the Crown Inn, The Swan on the River, the Plough and Harrow.

And not just for cafes like Habis, Clare’s Kitchen, the Station Café, Clare’s Kitchen or the Indian restaurants, the Spice Lounge and Indian Garden, where you can have a convivial time any time, but the myriad special events that take place too.

For instance, the Adams Heritage Centre was buzzing last weekend with visitors to its exhibition of items crafted by Littleport residents, who had participated in its several workshops over the last few weeks.

The event was enhanced by the wonderful cakes, sausage rolls and cups of tea provided by Littleport Women’s Institute.

And next week, the WI is celebrating its centenary with a members and invited guests party – and will be decorating the Littleport Main Street pillar box with a knitted and crocheted selection of Birthday Cake, sandwiches, other goodies and a teapot!

On September 9 at 7.30pm, there’s a quiz night with quiz master Peter Allen at the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Teams can enter into the fun for only £2 per person and prizes are £30, £10 and chocolates.

And from 9.15am onwards on Saturday, September 10, Littleport Leisure centre is holding a ‘Family Fun Day’ with a free fun skate!

And face painting, soft play, name the Teddy, tombola and more in support of the successful Ely Roller Skating Club (ERSC) that trains there, and its members who have been selected to skate for Great Britain in Europe.

Littleport Bowls Club members are raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Saturday with the Geoff Papworth Triples, followed by a buffet and a raffle.

The club welcomes everyone to the Macmillan Coffee Morning on September 14 at 10am.

David Porter, owner of JH Adams for 30 years and now a trustee of the Adams Heritage Centre, has just been awarded the accolade ‘citizen of the year’ by Littleport Parish Council.