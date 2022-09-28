Chelsey Meadows and her Littleport running buddies on a pre-London Marathon run, which started outside the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club. - Credit: Lyn Gibb-De Swarte

Like every old Cambridgeshire village, Littleport has its share of spooky stories, but there’s an old mystery that owes more to earthly aberrations in everybody’s opinion.

Sport of every kind has been popular in Littleport from the 18th century to this day, whether to spectate, participate or to talk about.

And the whereabouts of the strangely disappeared 50-guinea Littleport Challenge Cup for racing a mile and a half over the ice on the Moors ‘ice ground’ after George Strickson of Yaxley won it in 1907, has been a subject for discussion ever since.

His great nephew, music teacher Darrell Richings who lives opposite the Littleport Moors, the scene of his uncle’s triumph, is also stumped about what happened after George relinquished it in 1908.

Although we hope for good ice sport this winter, in the meantime there is a myriad of off-ice sporting activities taking place.

Littleport has a parkrun every Saturday morning and will be represented in this Sunday’s London Marathon by Littleport parkrunners Karen Wells and Chelsey Meadows.

Karen is running for Children with Cancer alongside Chelsey, who is running in memory of popular Littleport Bowls Club member Brian Murfitt for the Arthur Rank Hospice.

Littleport Town FC and Littleport Rangers FC train and have home games on the pitches at Littleport Leisure too.

Town’s first team, beaten 3-2 at Chatteris Town Reserves last week, host Brampton Reserves this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

Littleport Town Reserves lost 5-2 at home to Swavesey Institute last Saturday and meet Upwell Town away this week, also a 3pm start.

The café is open for refreshments for all the centre’s user groups – of which there are too many to mention!

Think netball, basketball, korfball, badminton, table tennis, boogie bounce, circuit training classes, HIIT, dancing classes with Emily, roller skating for all levels, and more! Call 01353 373800 for details.

Another venue, Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club, hosts recreational and competitive sports.

Carpet bowls, a 5-team pool league, darts and super league darts, while some members play a mean game of dominoes.

On Friday, September 30, the club hosts a Macmillan Coffee Morning at 10am and starting at 8pm, a karaoke night by KJ Entertainments; £2 on the door.