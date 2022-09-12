Bryony Figgins, who has been selected to skate for Great Britain, with mother Alice, chair of Ely Roller Skating Club at a fundraising event in Littleport. - Credit: Lyn Gibb-De Swarte

The flag on St George’s Church sadly flew at half-mast last week after the death of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II.

Littleport Town FC, who enjoyed a 6-1 win against Manea the week before, and the Littleport Rangers FC saw their games postponed.

But according to guidance from Sport England, other sporting activities went ahead as planned with participants observing a minute’s silence before the start.

And of course, there was the compensatory joy of having a new King Charles.

On Saturday, the Littleport Leisure based Ely Roller Skating Club Fun Day raised £450 towards expenses for their skaters competing abroad and Littleport parkrun, also based there, was well attended.

Bryony helped her mother Alice at the Ely Roller Skating Club Fun Day in Littleport. - Credit: Lyn Gibb-De Swarte

Some of the park runners and volunteers were at the Ely Country junior parkrun the next day for four to 14-year-olds, most with their children but three or four just willing volunteers.

The quiz night at the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club on Ponts Hill was a resounding success, even though my team only came third!

As for this coming Saturday, they have a seven-piece band, Soul Intention, that will be playing us back to the 1960s in style from 8.30pm on.

It’s £3 for members and £5 for guests.

Saturday night at the Crown Inn on Crown Lane, Donna Samuels sings pop, jazz, swing, country and disco from 8.30pm to late!

Starting at 2pm, Littleport Bowls Club has a big members and guests do; they are always happy to welcome new members of any standard.

It’s the finals of the club competition followed by a fish and chip supper, raffle and a human fruit machine game, all raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

To join, email: Secretary@littleportbowlsclub.co.uk

Littleport Flower Arranging Club is another welcoming group.

On September 16 at the Littleport Village Hall in Victoria Street, they have Madeline Bradley demonstrating arrangements entitled ‘The Splendour of the Season’.

For more details, contact secretary Sue Constable on: 01353 861012.

Littleport Library is a daily hive of community activity.

For instance, on Tuesday, September 20 in the old Town Hall building, CB6 1LU from 2-3.30pm, you can hear an interesting speaker, have a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit, meet new friends and use the library.