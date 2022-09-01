All are welcome to the Littleport Parkrun, which has marked its 148th event. - Credit: Lyn of Littleport

Littleport was on the radio last week – and will be featuring again next!

With all the interesting people and activities that go on, it’s not really that surprising!

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s roving reporter, Johnny Devine, attended a private artistic roller-skating demonstration by champions Madison Bourn and Bryony Figgins, at the Littleport Leisure centre.

It was broadcast last Friday at 11.25am if you want to hear it on catch-up.

And on Wednesday, September 7 at about 11.30am and at 12.30pm, Johnny’s expedition to the reptile sanctuary in Peacock’s Meadow, where he was shown round by one of the organisers, Deborah Curtis Watson, is part of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s ‘Wildlife on Wednesday’!

The centre hosts Littleport Parkrun every Saturday morning.

Littleport Brass have been rehearsing in their band room behind the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club for their upcoming appearance at the Ely Green Fair on Cathedral View Park at 1pm on September 10.

This Saturday, the club presents popular vocalist and local girl Terri Leavey from 8.30pm onwards.

This is also the week in which the autumn issue of the community magazine, Littleport Life, gets delivered to all the households of the village by its many dedicated volunteers.

This includes ‘ThePort’ youth club and Littleport’s scouts and guides, as well as individuals like Bruce Frost, until his retirement a local bank manager, now membership secretary of The Littleport Society and often heard on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire answering very obscure questions correctly.

Because, as he has often then announced without shame, he has cheated and googled the answers!

Littleport is also fortunate to have the Adams Heritage Centre based in the historic hardware and ironmongers original shop premises in Main Street.

Throughout the summer, they have hosted amazing craft workshops: silk screen printing, silversmithing, clay portrait making, mixed media sculpture and glass fusing with inclusions.

This weekend they have a drop in exhibition of many of the finished articles from 10.30am until 4.30pm both days.

With the bonus of free refreshments on Sunday, September 4 courtesy of Littleport WI who celebrate their centenary this month.

Littleport Bowl Clubs with the Stan Aldous trophy which they won over the August Bank Holiday weekend. - Credit: Lyn of Littleport

The icing on the proverbial cake came on Sunday, August 28, when Littleport Bowls Club played four rinks of four mixed triples and won the prestigious Stan Aldous trophy.

Tonight (Thursday), they will play Newmarket again to decide the first and second place in the Evening League.