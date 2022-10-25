Waiting for their exam turn, the six dancers from Littleport who attend Emily May Law's dancing school From left: 1 Florence, 2 Ivana, 3 Beau, 4 Scarlett, 5 Rebecca, 6 Poppie. - Credit: Emily May Law

With many villagers starving, in May 1816, Littleporters rioted!

Arrested and convicted, 19 of the 24 Littleport rioters who were condemned to hang escaped the fate of their five friends who were publicly executed in Ely.

Ten so sentenced were commuted to jail terms, and Roger Rudderham, Littleport history buff and president of The Littleport Society, has just written a book about the nine men who were transported instead.

Entitled ‘Banished to Van Dieman’s Land’, you can buy it at Littleport Bargain Centre in Main Street for £4.50.

Although times are hard again for many, with the ongoing cost of living crisis leaving uncertain winters ahead.

But to help, there is a food bank operating, and as you would expect of Littleport, it’s an independent source of practical help at the Parish Church of St George on Tuesday and Friday mornings 10.30am to 12 noon.

For more details, contact: 07738792117.

There is always some charitable effort going on in the village and raising funds for the Spectrum children’s charity this Sunday, October 30, is the Ultimate British Wrestling stages Scarefest, five matches.

It starts at 12 noon at Littleport Leisure Centre!

As well as sporting events and activities, the centre is the base for Emily May Law’s dancing school where she teaches ballet, tap, acrobatics and modern theatre.

Recently, 70 students entered for bbodance exams, with six from Littleport.

Speaking of the students, Emily said: “They went in smiling and came out smiling. I am so proud of their achievement.

"They have been with me since I started at Littleport in January.”

For ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ fans, there is an increasingly popular dance session with tuition hosted by Anna Takkula every Monday night at Littleport Village Hall. Doors open at 7.15pm.

Anna said: “We start the evening with some warm-ups and stretching to music. This is followed by learning one specific dance.

“We have a break for chatting with tea and coffee, after which we practice what we have learned so far! You can come along on your own.”

Littleport Players’ panto is in rehearsal, and 10 of Emily May Law’s dancers are performing in it!

Oh yes they are!