News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Historian tells of Littleport Riots story as ballet dancers shine

Logo Icon

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

Published: 6:15 PM October 25, 2022
Littleport students at Emily May Law Dancing School

Waiting for their exam turn, the six dancers from Littleport who attend Emily May Law's dancing school From left: 1 Florence, 2 Ivana, 3 Beau, 4 Scarlett, 5 Rebecca, 6 Poppie. - Credit: Emily May Law

With many villagers starving, in May 1816, Littleporters rioted!  

Arrested and convicted, 19 of the 24 Littleport rioters who were condemned to hang escaped the fate of their five friends who were publicly executed in Ely.  

Ten so sentenced were commuted to jail terms, and Roger Rudderham, Littleport history buff and president of The Littleport Society, has just written a book about the nine men who were transported instead.  

Entitled ‘Banished to Van Dieman’s Land’, you can buy it at Littleport Bargain Centre in Main Street for £4.50. 

Although times are hard again for many, with the ongoing cost of living crisis leaving uncertain winters ahead.  

But to help, there is a food bank operating, and as you would expect of Littleport, it’s an independent source of practical help at the Parish Church of St George on Tuesday and Friday mornings 10.30am to 12 noon.  

For more details, contact: 07738792117. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Firms who will save 17 axed bus services are revealed
  2. 2 Tribute to man who died in Peterborough fail-to-stop collision
  3. 3 Ex-police officer called in sick before going to Newmarket Racecourse
  1. 4 23 catalytic converters stolen in one week at car parks
  2. 5 Ely Hereward Rotary Club is looking new members
  3. 6 Aldi issues urgent warning after discovering product poses fire risk
  4. 7 Care home placed in 'special measures' after multiple failings
  5. 8 Fireworks night event in Ely coming back with a bang
  6. 9 What are latest travel updates for Cambridgeshire?
  7. 10 New contracts for 17 out of 18 services cut by Stagecoach

There is always some charitable effort going on in the village and raising funds for the Spectrum children’s charity this Sunday, October 30, is the Ultimate British Wrestling stages Scarefest, five matches. 

It starts at 12 noon at Littleport Leisure Centre! 

As well as sporting events and activities, the centre is the base for Emily May Law’s dancing school where she teaches ballet, tap, acrobatics and modern theatre.  

Recently, 70 students entered for bbodance exams, with six from Littleport.  

Speaking of the students, Emily said: “They went in smiling and came out smiling. I am so proud of their achievement.

"They have been with me since I started at Littleport in January.” 

For ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ fans, there is an increasingly popular dance session with tuition hosted by Anna Takkula every Monday night at Littleport Village Hall. Doors open at 7.15pm.  

Anna said: “We start the evening with some warm-ups and stretching to music. This is followed by learning one specific dance.  

“We have a break for chatting with tea and coffee, after which we practice what we have learned so far! You can come along on your own.” 

Littleport Players’ panto is in rehearsal, and 10 of Emily May Law’s dancers are performing in it!  

Oh yes they are! 

Littleport News

Don't Miss

Family pay tribute to father and daughter killed in A10 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Family remember ‘kind’ father and ‘sweet' daughter killed in A10 crash

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The men stole over £1,200 of goods from an Ely Sainsbury's.

Police release CCTV image of two men in Ely supermarket

Harry Goodman

person
Free school meal evouchers and gift cards can be used by families over Easter at a range of supermar

'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A police officer has been sacked after he was found in possession of extreme pornography. 

Cambridgeshire officer sacked for illegal pornographic material

Harry Goodman

person