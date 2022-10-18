Some of Adams Heritage Centre's exhibition, 'Threads of Survival', on display. - Credit: Jennifer Stevens

Littleport is not all about physical activities, although there are a vast number of those to interest all its residents of any age and at any level or capability!

And Littleport Leisure Centre has a comprehensive list!

Opportunity for participation also abounds around literacy and learning and more sedentary options.

But whatever kind of pastime you favour, Littleport is certainly all about being sociable.

You may have succumbed to the misconceptions about the Mothers’ Union (MU) or Women’s Institute (WI) as being purely social groups for genteel ladies.

But the reality is quite different.

Littleport MU and Littleport WI combine social get-togethers with serious campaigns for changing girls and women’s lives.

And both, although the former religious and the latter secular, have lobbied for the same objective – to stop violence toward women and girls, to end domestic abuse.

The MU meets on the first Monday of every month at 1.30pm in the Parish Room at St George’s Church.

And apart from socialising they raise funds, and individually produce goods, for many significant causes.

On November 26, members of Littleport MU, now in partnership with Women’s Aid, will join the silent hours’ vigil with banners at 1.03pm to ‘Come Together to End Domestic Abuse’ at Ely Cathedral.

The WI successfully petitioned the government to sign and ratify the Istanbul Convention, combating violence against women and domestic abuse.

Littleport Library has an adult reading group on the fourth Monday of each month at 1.30pm; the next one is October 24.

And amongst other regular meetings, like ‘Storytime’, Thursdays 4.30-5pm for five to 11-year olds, it holds special events.

There’s a two-hour fused glass workshop at 2pm on October 29 for adults and families with children aged eight and over.

We have a fair share of talented individuals, too, like photographer Glynis Pierson.

Glynis told me: "By slowing down my pace of life, I’m more observant of nature which I love to photograph in all weather and seasons."

Ian Johnson is managing director of Littleport Brass and the band is giving an autumn concert at Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club on October 23 at 3pm.

Also on that same day at Adams Heritage Centre, there is a free quilting workshop from 11am - 4.30pm with lunch at 1pm.