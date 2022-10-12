Littleport parkrun participants from Littleport, Ely and around the Isle, getting ready for the start. - Credit: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Although closely connected in many ways, Ely has been seen as a very different kettle of fish by Littleport.

This was probably even before 1086 when the abbots of Ely enjoyed getting 17,000 eels a year from its grumbling inhabitants!

But a spirit of cooperation has grown in the more recent era, and many groups have Littleport and Ely in their titles or are linked in practice, regardless.

For instance, Littleport parkrun includes Ely runners and its run organisers, runners and volunteers also turn out for the Ely Country junior parkrun, where folk bring their children from all around the Isle of Ely.

And Ely Roller Skating Club is based at Littleport. Many skaters attend from Littleport and many hail from Ely and surrounding villages like Sutton.

Steven Carne is from Sutton, and he has curated a project called ‘Threads of Survival’.

That will likely become as famous as the 1066 Bayeux Tapestry of the Battle of Hastings, and that Norman conquest that brought those abbots to Ely!

He was invited to share the exhibition in Littleport by Jennifer Stevens, chair of Littleport’s Field Theatre Group, at Adams Heritage Centre in Main Street, CB6 1PH.

He will give a free drop-in talk on Sunday, October 14 at 2.30pm about this collection of 30 quilts and textile pieces documenting the pandemic and the importance of the NHS.

The exhibition itself is open now on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 1 - 4.30pm and Saturdays and Sundays between 11am - 4.30pm.

On Tuesday, October 18 between 2 -3.30pm, Littleport Library in Victoria Street, CB6 1LU, is your venue for the regular third Tuesday monthly Engage Event to hear an interesting speaker from Cambridgeshire Wildlife Care.

The charity is dedicated to rescue and rehabilitate animals and birds from Littleport and the other Isle of Ely villages.

You can have a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit too!

On Wednesday, October 19 at 10.15am, the Oddfellows social group are having a bacon butty and coffee morning at the Littleport Bowls Club.

Linda Wright tells us that all are welcome. It’s carpet bowls season now, and to join the club call 07747101626.