Last weekend's community picnic organised in Peacock's Meadow was a great success. - Credit: Lyn of Littleport

Littleport knows how to make the best use of its inhabitants’ time - whatever your age and abilities.

If you see something with Littleport in front of it, you can be sure it will be worth looking into!

Littleport Rangers FC have a huge club with different age group teams, including girls. Based at Littleport Leisure, contact: vicechairman@littleportrangers.com or text 07770882042 for more info to join or volunteer to help.

Cambridgeshire FA have made Rangers coach Pence Pendle Coach of the Year Youth.

And the 1st Littleport Scouts are thriving.

They have sessions for children aged four to 14 providing opportunities for young people to learn skills and try activities that they might otherwise not have the chance to do.

They welcome new members, and they also need more adult support to help.

To find out more, please contact Group Scout Leader Julie Double on: Julie.double@1stlittleportscoutgroup.org.uk

Littleport Leisure hosts Football Fun Factory Franchisee of the Year Nathan Mitchell’s Summer Camp, August 22-26 for five to 12-year-olds.

To book, contact: https://booking.thefootballfunfactory.co.uk/events.

And fun isn’t limited to the young.

For older people in the village, Kathryn Buck, Littleport Parish Council’s Community Link Worker for Older People has organised a new meet up.

Kathryn praised the first social group get-together, where people were able to socialise with others.

She said: “The first social group get together was great fun, playing cards, or dominoes, and those that didn't want to play a game enjoyed chatting and meeting new people.

“This will be on August 25 from 2pm to 4pm, and every month on the fourth Thursday in Littleport Village Hall. Just drop in.”

Of course, all the cafes, restaurants and pubs will be open this weekend for a bit of recreation and relaxation and hostelries like The Crown Inn, The Plough and Harrow and The Swan on the River have convivial atmospheres and a welcome for all.

A date for your diary - next weekend, August 20.

Local musician, singer/songwriter Terri Leavey, who wowed the audience last week at Ely Pride, will play the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club offering a mix of Country, Rock and Pop - 8.30pm till late.