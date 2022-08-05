News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
COMMENT: Lyn of Littleport tells us what's on this weekend

Lyn Gibb-De Swarte

Published: 6:00 AM August 5, 2022
Updated: 11:05 AM August 5, 2022
A wide variety of events and activities have been organised for this weekend. Picture taken in the garden of the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club Fun Day last Sunday (July 31). - Credit: Lyn Guest de Swarte

Littleport is a pleasant, caring and welcoming place to live, and or work, and that is because it owes its function (and many functions) to its administration!

A dedicated group of 15 people who are elected every four years by adult residents from all households in the parish without exception.

They all attend monthly full council meetings and of course some have various special interest committee meetings as well.

All ably assisted by Deputy Clerk Vikki Austen and Locum Clerk Libby White.

Some of our parish councillors are also members of East Cambridgeshire District Council, like David and Christine Ambrose Smith, as is the parish council Leader Clive Webber’s wife, Jo Webber.

And David was elected to Cambridgeshire County Council too!

The parish owns the land on which Littleport Leisure stands, and that is run under a board of trustees: David Ambrose Smith, Jo Webber, and roller super coach Brian Paddington.

Brian holds a plethora of roller-skating sessions at the centre that’s run by a superb management team: Clare Pendle; Adam Gayfer, who is holding gym sessions through the summer holidays for 12 to 15-year-olds; Kevin Sizer; Tanya Ramswell and Calli Nunn, although the usual morning ‘fun skate’ is not on this Saturday (August 6).

There is a wonderful programme of activities every day for all ages and all abilities from Nathan Mitchell’s Football Fun Factory to Kim Brady’s ‘Zumba Gold’ to carpet bowls and walking netball! Ring 01353 373800 for information.

This Saturday the popular Littleport parkrun in the leisure centre grounds will take off at 9am.

Looking at other social event venues, this Saturday the Crown Inn has ‘Cocktails and Karaoke’ from 8pm.

A new Argentine Tango night also starts at the village hall 6:15–7:15pm for a beginners tango lesson with Christian Perotti then 7.30–11pm ‘Milonga!’

Anna Takkula who runs it has invited keen members of ‘Queer Tango’ in London to join in as part of ‘Ely Pride’ festivities. Should be fun!

On Sunday if you visit Ely you can sit down and enjoy Littleport Brass who are playing in Jubilee Gardens at 3pm.

And in Littleport at Peacock’s Meadow, Limes Close, there is a free family fun community picnic from 1-5pm.

Last Sunday Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club Fun Day was a resounding success!

Littleport News
Ely News

