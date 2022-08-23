Littleport Bowls Club with the County Ladies trophy. Back row: Linda Irons, Sue Alexander, Lynne Papworth, Linda Churchman and Linda Wright. Front row: Lesley Whymark, Sandy Silcock, Cheryl Salisbury, Ginnie Marsh and Jess Rayment. - Credit: Lyn of Littleport

If you are wondering where to go this bank holiday weekend, you might fancy a trip to a reptile sanctuary.

And you wouldn’t even have to go outside of Littleport!

Toad Hall, in Littleport’s Peacocks Meadow with its entrance in Limes Close, is home to many species, happily breeding, including toads - of course - frogs, lizards and snakes.

In addition to the four rain-filled ponds already emplaced, village-based Ben Shipp of BJS Garden Services recently installed two new pools.

Deborah Curtis Watson, one of the garden’s organisers says “these two pools have been installed at waist-height to give people the opportunity to view aquatic life close up.

“The mound has been fenced around with specialist fencing which allows easy viewing for visitors.

“Toad Hall is just one of the projects in Peacocks Meadow which have been designed to boost biodiversity and provide a sanctuary for our precious wildlife in our rapidly expanding town.”

On Saturday, August 27 from 1-4pm, Joanne Coe’s youth group, ThePort, is hosting a skate park (Camel Road end Leisure centre field) spectacular demonstration by a world-famous scooter phenomenon, Jack Ward.

Youngsters are encouraged to bring their own scooters, helmets etc. to join in some games.

But Joanne says that “although this is aimed at youths, we think that everyone should feel welcome to come along to watch and experience this event.”

Littleport Bowls Club have an important match in the Ely and District Bowls League Finals on August 28 at the Ely Beet Club - kick off 2pm - Evening League, Littleport v Newmarket.

They already won the County Ladies Top Club title, while Linda Wright and Lynne Papworth won the County Secretary and Treasurer’s Cup too!

On Saturday morning, the bank holiday begins at the Leisure Centre with the Fun Skate from 9.15-10.45am under the auspices of Ely Roller Skating Club that trains there during the day.

While outside the Littleport parkrun sets off round the grounds at 9am.

Saturday night it is off to the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club, which has a weekly events programme that includes darts, pool, snooker, dominoes and more.

It also has music and dancing for all the family with Simon, ‘Rosie’ Rose from 8.30-11.30pm.

Entry for members is £3 and guests £5. Kids go free.