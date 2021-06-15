Popular village advocate celebrates milestone birthday

Gallery

Published: 1:27 PM June 15, 2021

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte (L) with her partner Cathy (R) on her 80th birthday. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Family, friends and the community of Littleport came together to celebrate the 80th birthday of one of its much-loved village advocates.

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte is involved in a wide range of organisations and societies, from editing the Littleport Life magazine to supporting the Littleport Parkrunners.

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte with members of Littleport's 363 MMC Motocycle Club who participated in a ride past for her 80th birthday. - Credit: Supplied by Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

On Saturday (June 12), many of those involved in the groups took part in various activities to wish Lyn well on her milestone birthday.

She said: “It was an absolutely amazing day and I’m still overwhelmed by all the good wishes. I really don’t know what I’ve done to deserve it all.

“It isn’t every day one is 40, times two!”

Her day started with a small group of Littleport Parkrunners setting off from outside her home for a 5k run dressed up in rainbow tutus for ‘Pride Month’.

Afterwards, everyone treated themselves with rainbow-themed cupcakes.

In the afternoon, a gathering was held at the Ex-Servicemen's Club with an outdoor concert from a small number of musicians from Littleport Brass.

Littleport Brass musicians performed a concert for Lyn Gibb-de Swarte on her 80th birthday. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Members of 363 MMC Motocycle Club celebrating Littleport resident Lyn Gibb-de Swarte's 80th birthday. - Credit: Supplied by Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

Littleport’s 363 MMC Motorcycle Club assembling before their ride past for Lyn Gibb-de Swarte's birthday. - Credit: Supplied by Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

Littleport’s 363 MMC Motocycle Club then held a ride past for Lyn and presented her with gifts.

Lyn said: “What made the day extra special is that five of my six children and five grandchildren were able to be there.

“They all met the wonderful community we’ve made friends with here.”

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte with granddaughter Michelle de Swarte, who is an actress and will be appearing in upcoming Netflix series The Duchess. - Credit: Supplied by Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

She carries out much of her community work with her partner Cathy.

As well as the community magazine and running group, they also sit on The Littleport Society committee and Lyn chair’s the Littleport Scouting and Guiding Hut committee.

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte (centre) pictured with Sam Davis (L) and Mark Robinson (R), who is the 363 MCC president. - Credit: Supplied by Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

Lyn’s ice-skating background also featured heavily throughout her birthday. In the 1970s, she was one of the country’s first female speed skaters to compete internationally.

Among her first 80th birthday wishes came from Maureen Scott, whose late husband Aubrey was the famous fen skater.

And ice skaters Lyn went on to coach in speed skating and ice hockey joined her for her special day.

Lyn added: “Through my skating connections, it was also lovely to have so many birthday wishes from around the world.

“I can't thank everyone enough. I really love Littleport and everything about our village.”

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte watching a small group of musicians from Littleport Brass perform a concert on her birthday. - Credit: Supplied by Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte (L) pictured with her partner Cathy (R) and Mark Robinson (R), the 363 MCC Motorcycle Club president. - Credit: Supplied by Lyn Gibb-de Swarte



