Charity provides 100 free food parcels per week for isolated people during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:43 20 June 2020

The charity LuvEly has provided more than 100 free food parcels per week for isolated people during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured is an example of one of the boxes. Picture: MEGAN DRANSFIELD

The charity LuvEly has provided more than 100 free food parcels per week for isolated people during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured is an example of one of the boxes. Picture: MEGAN DRANSFIELD

An Ely charity has provided more than 100 free food parcels per week for isolated people during the coronavirus pandemic.

LuvEly volunteers, with the help of Lighthouse church, have been working to aid those in need during the Covid-19 crisis.

Megan Dransfield, of LuvEly, said: “Thanks to local supermarkets and FareShare, we’re able to make and deliver parcels three times a week with food that would otherwise go to landfill.

“We are also working with Ely College and Mepal & Witcham Primary Schools to provide families in need.”

The charity recently rolled out a new campaign called ‘With Luv, Ely.’ and say the food and essential items in their parcels are a combination of items purchased and donated by local people and businesses.

The charity is now taking nominations for anyone vulnerable and self isolating.

To nominate them visit www.luvely.org for more details.

