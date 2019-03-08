Ely chef Luke serves up special barbecue in aid of Cambodian 'dumpster' children

Ely chef Luke Chambers (third from left) cooked a special barbecue that raised £1,100 for the Centre for Children's Happiness in Cambodia, which provides a home and education for 143 children in the country. Peter Harris (far right) is pledging to raise another £4,500 to support another five students during the next academic year. Also pictured: Steuart Northfield and Liz Sayers. Picture: LIZ SAYERS Archant

A fundraising barbecue in Ely raised an impressive amount for a Cambodian orphanage at the weekend.

Luke Chambers, an executive chef at the Prince Albert and the Royal Standard, created a special menu at the home of Ely-based education consultant Peter Harris and Liz Sayers on Sunday.

The centerpiece of the meal consisted of two catfish seasoned with authentic spices and sauces Peter had sourced on his latest visit to Cambodia.

Overall, the barbecue raised £1,100 for the Centre for Children's Happiness (CCH), an orphanage and school in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, which Peter has supported for nearly 12 years.

Peter, founder director of King's International Study Centre, said: "Education is transforming the lives of these children, but it's become clear to me that vocational training is the next step to provide them with the skills they need to find employment and contribute to society."

Currently, CCH provides a home and education for 143 orphans living on or near the 'smoking mountain' of Phnom Penh's rubbish dumps.

A further 70 boys and girls from impoverished families living nearby go to school at CCH every day.

Since linking up with Don Bosco, a Christian charity which runs vocational training courses, Peter has pledged to raise £4,500 to support another five students with their education for the next academic year at the Cambodian coastal resort of Sihanoukville.

Peter is also hoping to raise an additional £3,600 to pay for 24 students who continue to work on rubbish dumps to go to a local state school, which covers books, uniform, a bicycle and two bags of rice a week.

"The rice is a bribe, but without it, parents insist their children work on the dumps earning $1 a week to feed the family," Peter added.

"I am hugely grateful to Luke, to our friend Steuart Northfield who has been hugely supportive, and over 50 friends and neighbours who came along on Sunday.

"We know that every pound we raised will make a real difference."

For more information on Peter's fundraising efforts or the work of the CCH, email him at pjhely@gmail.com.