MP welcomes government support for cultural venues

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire (R) visits Curwen Print in Balsham, near Cambridge in May 2019. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP Archant

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, has welcomed news that cultural venues in the region are to receive financial support from the Government.

Over £250,000 from the Culture Recovery Fund will be shared between organisations including Babylon Arts, KD Theatre Productions and the Stained Glass Museum in Ely.

The Cambridge Curwen Print Study Centre in Balsham near Cambridge will also receive a share.

Ms Frazer said: “The Government’s cultural recovery fund is designed to ensure that local treasures, which thrive in normal times and will do so again when the pandemic is behind us, are not lost during the current crisis.

“No government can intervene everywhere, but these four cultural hubs are at the heart of Cambridgeshire’s rich social fabric, and I am delighted that this announcement will protect them.”