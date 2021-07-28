News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Support this local attraction,’ MP urges on museum visit

Louise Hepburn

Published: 8:11 AM July 28, 2021   
Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, at Prickwillow Museum

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, on a visit to Prickwillow Museum, near Ely. - Credit: Supplied by Michael Rouse

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, recently paid a visit to Prickwillow Museum, near Ely.

While there, she met with volunteers and trustees and found out how visitors are returning to the museum now lockdown restrictions are lifted.

She said: “They do an incredible job preserving the still-running drainage engines, keeping alive local history and the heritage of the Fens.  

“I'd encourage all constituents to pay a visit over the summer and support this fantastic local attraction."

Prickwillow Museum tells the story of the drainage of the Fens, the history of the area and explores the lives of those who ran the drainage pumps in remote locations.

It has ambitious improvement plans for the future, which range from improving its facilities for the disabled and less-mobile and widening its offerings to include hosting meetings and exhibitions.

