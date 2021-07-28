'Support this local attraction,’ MP urges on museum visit
- Credit: Supplied by Michael Rouse
Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, recently paid a visit to Prickwillow Museum, near Ely.
While there, she met with volunteers and trustees and found out how visitors are returning to the museum now lockdown restrictions are lifted.
She said: “They do an incredible job preserving the still-running drainage engines, keeping alive local history and the heritage of the Fens.
“I'd encourage all constituents to pay a visit over the summer and support this fantastic local attraction."
Prickwillow Museum tells the story of the drainage of the Fens, the history of the area and explores the lives of those who ran the drainage pumps in remote locations.
You may also want to watch:
It has ambitious improvement plans for the future, which range from improving its facilities for the disabled and less-mobile and widening its offerings to include hosting meetings and exhibitions.
Most Read
- 1 Eight page enforcement notice wrapped round giant cuppa
- 2 Man dies after lorry crashes into trees
- 3 Caught on camera: milk thieves strike in the city
- 4 Have a BREW-TIFUL day says the pub with a giant tea cup outside
- 5 Ely Museum team member retires after 16 years' service
- 6 Worst road in Fenland? You'd better believe it
- 7 Kevin’s powerful testimony challenges us to #DoTheRightThing
- 8 Equipment worth £6,000 stolen from farm during overnight break-in
- 9 'Every number is a lost life' - Worst Covid affected care homes in Cambs
- 10 Drink driver fleeing traffic cops overturns before being arrested