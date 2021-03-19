News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

MP delighted with 'amazing news' over Covid vaccine rollout

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:32 PM March 19, 2021    Updated: 5:12 PM March 19, 2021
MP Lucy Frazer praises Covid vaccine rollout with CCG officer

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer (right) spoke to Jan Thomas, accountable officer for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, to talk about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the county and her constituency. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has praised the “amazing news” of the speed of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, but has urged residents to keep following the rules. 

Ms Frazer met with Jan Thomas, accountable officer for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group to discuss the rollout across the whole and South East of the county. 

Writing on her Facebook page, Ms Frazer said: “There has been a high take-up of the vaccine.

"In South East Cambridgeshire, nearly 93 per cent of those aged over 60 have already had a first dose, including almost all housebound residents.   

“Cambridgeshire as a whole is on track to have offered a first dose to everyone in the top nine priority groups by mid-April.  

You may also want to watch:

“This is amazing news and I pay huge tribute to the army of NHS staff and volunteers who have made this possible."

Ms Frazer added that it is “crucial” for residents to keep adhering to government guidelines as lockdown measures ease. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Health and safety forces urgent demolition of Mepal Outdoor Centre
  2. 2 Man called 999 nineteen times in 20 days to abuse and threaten call handlers
  3. 3 Shed set alight in evening blaze
  1. 4 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
  2. 5 Kirk, 18, has university course paid for thanks to farming bursary
  3. 6 Footballer 'in no place to help myself' describes painful road to recovery
  4. 7 Crusaders hope bold plans can revolutionise women's game
  5. 8 Staff tackle 1,000-mile trek in bid to boost pupils' chances
  6. 9 Councillors decide Mayor is no angel as they ban him from running pub

Figures obtained by NHS England up to March 14 show 46.8pc of people aged 16 and over in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. 

One year since the pandemic began, you can have your say on how Covid-19 has affected your life by taking part in our survey.

Lucy Frazer
Covid - A Year On
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Site of the new zebra crossing agreed by county council in Ely 

Zebra crossing set for approval despite fears of 'flashing lights night...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Christy Stokes, of Cottenham, found guilty of raping a vulnerable 17-year-old girl 

Man forced girl, 17, against wall before sexually assaulting her

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
University of Cambridge boat crew work out along the River Great Ouse near Ely, Cambridgeshire.

Coronavirus

World-famous Boat Race organisers urge fans to stay at home

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Police at Elean Business Park

Police issue 22 warning letters for anti-social driving 

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus