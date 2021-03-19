MP delighted with 'amazing news' over Covid vaccine rollout
- Credit: Lucy Frazer MP
SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has praised the “amazing news” of the speed of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, but has urged residents to keep following the rules.
Ms Frazer met with Jan Thomas, accountable officer for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group to discuss the rollout across the whole and South East of the county.
Writing on her Facebook page, Ms Frazer said: “There has been a high take-up of the vaccine.
"In South East Cambridgeshire, nearly 93 per cent of those aged over 60 have already had a first dose, including almost all housebound residents.
“Cambridgeshire as a whole is on track to have offered a first dose to everyone in the top nine priority groups by mid-April.
“This is amazing news and I pay huge tribute to the army of NHS staff and volunteers who have made this possible."
Ms Frazer added that it is “crucial” for residents to keep adhering to government guidelines as lockdown measures ease.
Figures obtained by NHS England up to March 14 show 46.8pc of people aged 16 and over in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
One year since the pandemic began, you can have your say on how Covid-19 has affected your life by taking part in our survey.