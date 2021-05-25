News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Back to school for MP in first visit since lockdown easing

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:30 AM May 25, 2021   
Lucy Frazer at Robert Arkenstall Primary School Haddenham

MP Lucy Frazer with Kate Bonney, headteacher of Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham.

A headteacher was pleased to welcome MP Lucy Frazer on her first school visit since the latest easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures. 

The SE Cambs MP visited Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham to find out how it has adapted to remote learning during the pandemic and its recovery from lockdown. 

Ms Frazer also heard the school’s reaction after schools in Fenland and east Cambridgeshire will share over £1.15 million following her joint campaign to ensure the areas fell in the Department for Education’s (DfE) Opportunity Area programme. 

Lucy Frazer at Robert Arkenstall Primary School Haddenham

MP Lucy Frazer with headteacher Kate Bonney speaking to pupils during her visit to Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham.

Headteacher Kate Bonney said: “It was good to tell her about our successes and ensure she understands the impact of the difficulties which school communities have faced during this period.” 

“We discussed how we are using the DfE catch-up fund to support children with the National Tutoring Programme in school, and work within school on social and emotional wellbeing after a challenging period.” 

