MP’s ‘thank you’ to vaccine staff and volunteers

Published: 11:24 AM June 1, 2021

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, recently visited the Staploe Medical Centre in Soham. - Credit: Supplied by Lucy Frazer MP

Lucy Frazer, the MP for South East Cambridgeshire, visited one of the first GP practices in the area to offer the Covid vaccine.

She said: “It was a real pleasure to visit Staploe Medical Centre to say an enormous thank you on behalf of the local community to the staff for their hard work.

“I met with Dr Richard Brixey, Dr Anthony Gunstone, and Louisa Wood, who described the momentous effort of staff members and volunteers in delivering the vaccine rollout in our region.”

The medical centre in Brewhouse Lane, Soham, was among the first GP practices in Ely and East Cambridgeshire to be part of the rollout.

The building's layout was adjusted to accommodate the vaccination programme. Over 80s started receiving jabs there in December.

You may also want to watch:

So far, more than 766,000 doses of Covid vaccines have been delivered across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Ms Frazer described the number as “a remarkable achievement”.

She added: “Earlier this month I had my first jab - and as restrictions continue to be lifted it is vital that we all get vaccinated to help protect ourselves, friends, family and the wider public.”

Across the country, over 25 million people have now received two vaccine doses. Anyone aged over 30 can now book an appointment to receive theirs.