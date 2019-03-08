COLUMN: Lucy Frazer MP on how Cambridgeshire can sustain growth

The A10 is a vital part of Cambridgeshire's infrastructure, with more than 18,000 vehicles using this busy section of road that stretches from the Milton Interchange in Cambridge to the A142 in Ely every day.

The continued congestion and delays routinely faced by commuters and residents' using the A10 remains unacceptable.

I am often contacted about the problems experienced by road users.

Cambridgeshire is one of the fastest growing economic regions in the country, and with this comes the challenge of ensuring that our infrastructure can keep pace with other developments.

At present, significant new housing developments are planned in Waterbeach and in Ely.

It's vital that our local infrastructure and communities can withstand and support this anticipated influx of growth.

How can we ensure that our local infrastructure, particularly the A10 can sustain this growth?

One highly publicised solution to tackling the congestion problem is the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority's application for government funding to dual the A10 through the large local majors fund.

Regional body England's Economic Heartland has recently applied for £264.2m for dualling the Ely to Cambridge section, and a further £37m for junction improvements on the same stretch.

Earlier in the year, the combined authority approved funding to carry out a strategic outline business case on the upgrade.

To qualify for funding, schemes have to be deliverable by 2025, and the government is expected to announce its funding decisions later this year.

I have campaigned for many years to improve the A10.

A petition on my website collected over a thousand signatures in favour of dualling the road, and I have regularly raised the issue with ministers and officials at the Department for Transport as well as the current and former chancellor.

It is important that pressure is kept on finding a solution to this issue, as well as consideration of the environmental concerns.

I will continue to highlight its importance to my constituency and the wider area.

For our area to continue to thrive, our local infrastructure must be able to meet the demands that new developments and communities bring.

For further information on the bid and to read previous articles on this topic visit my website: lucyfrazer.org.uk