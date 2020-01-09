Advanced search

COLUMN: Lucy Frazer MP on stability for Cambridgeshire after Brexit

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 January 2020

It has been a busy four and a half years since I first stood for Parliament: three general elections, a referendum, and two leadership elections.

It is with much relief that we can now settle down to a period of more certainty and stability and as we start 2020, I wanted to thank you for re-electing me as your Member of Parliament.

However you voted in the election, I look forward to continuing working with you and for you in the coming years.

Looking ahead, we will be leaving the EU and negotiating the detail of our new trading relationship. In the coming years, we will also see a move to ensure that everywhere can take advantage of the full potential our great nation has to offer, so that every individual can look to fulfil their personal ambitions and improve their own life chances.

As a region we are at the cutting edge of science and innovation, leading the world with technological innovation.

Our area has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. But unfortunately, we have also suffered from poor social mobility in some parts and there is so much more we can do.

As the New Year starts, I will be continuing my efforts to improve our infrastructure, support our schools and improve our healthcare.

I have campaigned to upgrade the A10. Because of this, I am delighted that the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and regional body England's Economic Heartland have applied for £264.2m to dual the Ely to Cambridge section, as well as a further £37m for junction improvements on the same stretch. I have supported these bids.

It is important that pressure is kept on finding a solution to the A10 traffic as well as consideration of the environmental concerns and I will continue to highlight its importance.

We all know that education can be the key to social mobility, so I have continued to campaign for fairer school funding and regularly meet with ministers in Westminster to press the case.

In the summer, I arranged for headteachers from across Cambridgeshire to meet with schools minister, Nick Gibb to discuss their concerns. I am delighted that as a result of ours and a wider campaign, the government has committed £14 billion to schools in the latest spending review in autumn 2019.

I also hold regular surgeries in the constituency and am here to help with any issues you may have. Constituents who would like help with a problem or to meet with me at the next surgery should contact me by emailing

lucy.frazer.mp@parliament.uk or calling 020 7219 5082.

To keep up with my work, follow me on Facebook and Twitter  or visit my website www.lucyfrazer.org.uk.

I wish you all a healthy, happy and fulfilling new year!

Most Read

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Youngster with cancer is treated to a van of food and gifts from Tesco in Ely

A little girl from Ely who has cancer – who also lost her mum to the disease – was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge – trains suspended

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

