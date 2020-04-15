Advanced search

COLUMN: ‘South East Cambridgeshire has risen to the challenge’ of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:39 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 15 April 2020

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has self-isolated after a family member developed symptoms of coronavirus. Picture: LUCY FRAZER

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has self-isolated after a family member developed symptoms of coronavirus. Picture: LUCY FRAZER

Archant

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambs, outlines the innovation, support and community spirit that has been shown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The past several weeks have been challenging for us all, and as we enter the fourth week of the Government’s lockdown, I want to say thank you to everyone who is following the social distancing rules, staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

South East Cambridgeshire has risen to the challenge, and I am proud to see it leading the way in the national effort to fight coronavirus.

Marshall Aerospace and Defence, a Cambridgeshire based company are working alongside a team of academics to help design the initial concept to turn Exovent reverse pressure ventilators into a viable product. This innovative technology could help to save thousands of UK lives in the fight against coronavirus.

Alongside the use of 3D printing capability and working with the local authority on resilience measures, Marshall are also supporting Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

We have also seen a new lab aiming to achieve 30,000 coronavirus tests a day set up at Cambridge University. The facility will be based at the Anne McLaren Laboratory on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, in collaboration with AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline. It will be used for high throughput screening for testing and to explore the use of alternative chemical reagents for test kits.

A big thank you to both of these organisations and their teams for all they are doing to help tackle coronavirus – it is fantastic to see South East Cambridgeshire firmly on the map in the fight against this virus.

And locally, our authorities are doing a fantastic job in co-ordinating the response to COVID-19. From looking after our elderly and vulnerable to providing support to businesses, our local councils are working to ensure that individuals and businesses are getting the support they need.

Community has never been more important and right across our area, voluntary groups and individuals in our villages are stepping up to help look after those that most need it. I have heard many stories of individuals getting groceries to elderly members of their community, collecting vital medication or simply calling those that want to chat to make sure they don’t feel lonely. It is these acts of kindness that will perhaps be remembered most as we look to the future over the coming weeks and months.

If you are part of a voluntary group or an organisation set up to help those self isolating or ill from coronavirus and would like to be featured on my website or social media platforms, please email me – lucy.frazer.mp@parliament.uk. - or if you need help please email me too.

My website is updated regularly with the latest information and guidance on coronavirus. It can be found at: lucyfrazer.org.uk/coronavirus or follow me on Facebook for regular updates- https://www.facebook.com/FrazerLucy/

If you are looking for help at this challenging time please get in touch.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

Burwell Co-op, North Street, Burwell, where a man claiming to have coronavirus was arrested ion multiple charges. Picture; GOOGLE

Balaclava man jumps from car and hurls bricks at police who stopped him in the early hours in Cambridgeshire village

Police want to find the man wearing a balaclava who got out of a car and hurled bricks at police in Cottenham in the early hours of Good Friday. Picture; GOOGLE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place’

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: The extraordinary tribute to the NHS by this Ely homeowner

NHS tribute illuminating a house in Ely. It has been widely praised on social media. Picture; SUBMITTED

Most Read

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

Burwell Co-op, North Street, Burwell, where a man claiming to have coronavirus was arrested ion multiple charges. Picture; GOOGLE

Balaclava man jumps from car and hurls bricks at police who stopped him in the early hours in Cambridgeshire village

Police want to find the man wearing a balaclava who got out of a car and hurled bricks at police in Cottenham in the early hours of Good Friday. Picture; GOOGLE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place’

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: The extraordinary tribute to the NHS by this Ely homeowner

NHS tribute illuminating a house in Ely. It has been widely praised on social media. Picture; SUBMITTED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Fire service helps with elderly woman’s ‘exploding’ light bulbs after housing association refuses emergency call out

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambs District Council, stepped in to help elderly woman after she became terrified when two light bulbs exploded. Picture; ARCHANT .

Cannabis factory worth more than £850k uncovered in Arrington

South Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs police

COLUMN: ‘South East Cambridgeshire has risen to the challenge’ of coronavirus

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has self-isolated after a family member developed symptoms of coronavirus. Picture: LUCY FRAZER

Balaclava man jumps from car and hurls bricks at police who stopped him in the early hours in Cambridgeshire village

Police want to find the man wearing a balaclava who got out of a car and hurled bricks at police in Cottenham in the early hours of Good Friday. Picture; GOOGLE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place’

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED
Drive 24