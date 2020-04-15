COLUMN: ‘South East Cambridgeshire has risen to the challenge’ of coronavirus

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambs, outlines the innovation, support and community spirit that has been shown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The past several weeks have been challenging for us all, and as we enter the fourth week of the Government’s lockdown, I want to say thank you to everyone who is following the social distancing rules, staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

South East Cambridgeshire has risen to the challenge, and I am proud to see it leading the way in the national effort to fight coronavirus.

Marshall Aerospace and Defence, a Cambridgeshire based company are working alongside a team of academics to help design the initial concept to turn Exovent reverse pressure ventilators into a viable product. This innovative technology could help to save thousands of UK lives in the fight against coronavirus.

Alongside the use of 3D printing capability and working with the local authority on resilience measures, Marshall are also supporting Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

We have also seen a new lab aiming to achieve 30,000 coronavirus tests a day set up at Cambridge University. The facility will be based at the Anne McLaren Laboratory on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, in collaboration with AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline. It will be used for high throughput screening for testing and to explore the use of alternative chemical reagents for test kits.

A big thank you to both of these organisations and their teams for all they are doing to help tackle coronavirus – it is fantastic to see South East Cambridgeshire firmly on the map in the fight against this virus.

And locally, our authorities are doing a fantastic job in co-ordinating the response to COVID-19. From looking after our elderly and vulnerable to providing support to businesses, our local councils are working to ensure that individuals and businesses are getting the support they need.

Community has never been more important and right across our area, voluntary groups and individuals in our villages are stepping up to help look after those that most need it. I have heard many stories of individuals getting groceries to elderly members of their community, collecting vital medication or simply calling those that want to chat to make sure they don’t feel lonely. It is these acts of kindness that will perhaps be remembered most as we look to the future over the coming weeks and months.

