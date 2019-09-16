Lucy Frazer MP meets team at Ely charity shop

A charity shop in Ely welcomed Lucy Frazer MP to see how volunteers sort stock and help customers find bargains.

The MP for South East Cambridgeshire visited the team at Scope after manager Geoff Bailey invited her to drop in.

Volunteers at the shop take on a range of duties from sorting bags of donated stock and making sure the shop floor is running smoothly to helping customers find bargains among the clothes, accessories, books, CDs and DVDs on sale.

Ms Frazer said: "Scope carries out important work, supporting disabled people and their families across the country.

"I am incredibly proud to support Scope's mission to achieve everyday equality for disabled people and support disabled people into the workplace.

"I would encourage anyone who is looking for a hidden gem and a bargain, or is able to volunteer some time, to visit the Ely shop."

Scope charity shops provide a chance for people to volunteer and offers the chance to gain National Vocational qualifications (NVQs).

Ely area manager, Brian Gibson, added: "Our volunteers are extremely important and we wouldn't be able to run the shop effectively without their support. We are always in need of volunteers to join our team."