South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer appointed as solicitor general

11 May, 2019 - 10:00
Lucy Frazer MP who has become the Solicitor General in a mini reshuffle announced by the Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Archant

South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has been appointed as solicitor general for England and Wales.

Prime Minister Theresa May appointed the 46-year-old MP in the role on Thursday (May 9).

Alongside the attorney general, the solicitor general will oversee the work of the law officers departments which include the Crown Prosecution Service and Serious Fraud Office.

The role also oversees a number of duties in the public interest, such as considering unduly lenient sentences, and taking action when there has been a contempt of court.

These functions are carried out independently of the role of Government minister.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Frazer said: "I am delighted to be appointed as Solicitor General for England and Wales.

"I look forward to working with the Attorney General to play my part in making law and politics work together at the heart of the UK constitution."

Ms Frazer was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice.

She was elected as Conservative MP for South East Cambridgeshire in 2015.

