Lucy Frazer MP reveals she has had death threats, Brexit abuse and why we should leave the EU in an 'ordered way'

02 October, 2019 - 11:13

Lucy Frazer MP revealed how she has suffered death threats and abuse following the Brexit backlash and that we should leave the EU in an "ordered way and move on".

The MP for South East Cambridgeshire said she felt parliament was making negotiations "harder" by saying the UK will leave without a deal on October 31.

In an interview with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, Ms Frazer also spoke of the abuse she has received from voters.

"People have strong feelings about Brexit," she said.

"So I expect their feelings to come to me as their MP who is someone who is voting about things that they care about.

"I have had death threats, not recently, but I have had them.

"It is very distressing but you need to become resilient.

"I have had a lot of abuse."

It comes as constituents across the county - especially in Ely - have recently showed overwhelming support either to remain in the EU or to put the issue to a People's Vote to decide.

It was a close call for voters in East Cambridgeshire in 2016, with 50.9 per cent voting leave and 49.1 per cent voting remain.

Ms Frazer, who is also justice minister, said despite it being a "frustrating time" there needs to be a deal for leaving the EU.

"We have been in an uncertain position for over three years," she explained.

"We had a referendum and people said that they wanted to leave, so we need to leave in an ordered way and move on.

"This is frustrating for the country but we need a measured approach and to come together on this.

"I would like to leave with a deal, but I think parliament is making negotiations harder by saying we will leave without a deal.

"We need to keep the option of leaving on the table."

Speaking to BBC presenter Chris Mann last Friday (September 27), Ms Frazer also regaled how she once met former Prime Minister Theresa May in a toilet when she was first elected in 2015.

"She said well done for being elected and I was really impressed that she was following how women were getting on.

"Boris is very charming too on a one-to-one basis.

"He has always listened when I have spoken to him."

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library – and even a cinema – has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

