News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

COLUMN: Boat Race return is 'excellent' for Ely

person

Lucy Frazer, Mp For South East Cambridgeshire

Published: 3:35 PM March 29, 2021   
Cambridge University Boat Club women's crew train on the River Great Ouse at Ely

Cambridge University Boat Club women's crew train on the River Great Ouse at Ely - Credit: © Terry Harris

After the disappointment of last year’s cancellation, it is excellent news that this year’s boat race is going ahead in a Covid-secure manner on the Great Ouse between Ely and Littleport.

While spectators will not be allowed, I am looking forward to joining millions of others to watch the televised race on Sunday April 4.

Cambridge University Boat Club crew train on the River Great Ouse at Ely

Cambridge University Boat Club crew train on the River Great Ouse at Ely

As many may know, this is not the first time circumstances have led to Ely hosting the great annual showdown between the Oxford and Cambridge crews.

In 1944, wartime conditions made it impossible to host the event in central London.

Road closures in littleport near finish line to Boat Race ,Littleport, ElySaturday 27 March 2021.

Road closures in Littleport near finish line to Boat Race , Littleport, Ely Saturday 27 March 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

I have a long-established admiration for the physical and mental toughness possessed by rowers.

You may also want to watch:

I remember well getting up at the crack of dawn when I was a student in Cambridge for a college rowing trial.

Cambridge University Boat Club crew train on the River Great Ouse at Ely

Cambridge University Boat Club crew train on the River Great Ouse at Ely - Credit: © Terry Harris

It didn’t take me long to realise that I didn’t possess the qualities needed for the sport.

Most Read

  1. 1 Roads and paths will close to keep spectators away from Boat Race
  2. 2 'Bring back Boat Race in 2024' says Ely councillor
  3. 3 By-election for Waterbeach after Lib Dem retires
  1. 4 Whistleblower lifts the lid on Hickford farm tenancy
  2. 5 Timeline poses urgent questions over #farmgate scandal
  3. 6 Firefighters ‘running around like hell’ in bid to tackle factory blaze
  4. 7 Vintage vehicles with 'deep significance' stolen in Cambs raid
  5. 8 Ely named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list
  6. 9 Stunning drone photo captures Ely Cathedral at sunset
  7. 10 50 fire fighters tackle Fens factory blaze

So I have huge respect for all those who are taking part in the race this week.

The 2021 boat race taking place in Ely will showcase the unique landscape we are fortunate enough to enjoy to an international audience.

Cambridge University Boat Club crew train on the River Great Ouse at Ely

Cambridge University Boat Club crew train on the River Great Ouse at Ely

Hopefully, it will encourage people to visit the area once restrictions have been lifted.

I also hope this year’s boat race will inspire the next generation of sportsmen and women to grab their oars and get out on the river.

Despite the challenges of the past year, the fact the race is able to safely go ahead is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all those involved.

Cambridge University Boat Club crew train on the River Great Ouse at Ely

Cambridge University Boat Club crew train on the River Great Ouse at Ely - Credit: © Terry Harris


Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

£500,000 cambs raid

£500,000 raid on Cambridgeshire industrial park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Throwback to Ely Boat Race 2019

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Gallery

Ely has two words for Boat Race enthusiasts: Stay Away

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Novotel Cambridge North

£30m new hotel will help with jobs as county comes out of lockdown

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Philip Griffiths, 34, of Parker Road, Wittering, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

'Kindest, gentlest, honest, most caring man I've ever met' killed in...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus