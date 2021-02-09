News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Lucy Frazer MP: Update on the Covid vaccine rollout

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire

Published: 3:54 PM February 9, 2021   
Lucy Frazer MP and Matt Hancock MP

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, pictured with the health minister Matt Hancock. - Credit: Supplied by Lucy Frazer office

The vaccine roll out programme continues at speed, and it is fantastic to see that nationally, over 12m individuals have received their Covid jab.

Detailed information can be found at coronavirus.data.gov.uk but at the time of writing, over 153,000 individuals have received their vaccination locally.

I regularly liaise with the Chief Executive of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, Jan Thomas to discuss the vaccination rollout in Cambridgeshire and across the region.

I am pleased that local vaccination sites at the Staploe Medical Centre in Soham and Cathedral Medical Centre in Ely were able to quickly set up and deliver some of the first vaccinations for local people.

Other local vaccination sites include Addenbrooke's Hospital, Royal Papworth and the Grafton Centre.

GP practices in Ely and East Cambridgeshire are in the first wave of GPs to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations to local residents ...

GP practices in Ely and East Cambridgeshire were in the first wave of GPs to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations to local residents over the age of 80. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Rollout of vaccinations is moving quickly, and locally we are on track to get the four priority cohorts as determined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation vaccinated by mid-February. A new centre has opened at the Chesterton Indoor Bowls Club in Cambridge.

These are in addition to the large-scale vaccination centres already in operation at the City Care Centre in Peterborough, the Oak Tree Centre in Huntingdon and the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

If you are over 70 and have not been invited to book an appointment then please contact your GP directly as soon as possible or call 119 between 7am and 11pm. If you are not registered with a GP, then do register with a GP as soon as possible.

If you have been invited to have the vaccination then you should avoid arriving early for your appointment to minimise the amount of waiting time at the venue and risk of mixing.

Some residents in the south of my constituency may have received a letter from the national NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Booking Service inviting them to book an appointment at a regional Vaccination Centre, the closest of which is at Stevenage.

However, if you are unable or don’t want to go to a Vaccination Centre, you can choose to wait and get your vaccination at a nearby local GP surgery or a hospital hub.

If you have any questions or queries about the vaccination programme please email me at lucy.frazer.mp@parliament.uk.

Lucy Frazer
