Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Witchford students get best seats in the house at Britain’s Got Talent auditions after tour of Simon Cowell’s Syco HQ

29 January, 2019 - 14:00
Showbiz-loving students from Witchford Village College took the trip of a lifetime recently to the headquarters of Simon Cowell’s production company, Syco Entertainment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Showbiz-loving students from Witchford Village College took the trip of a lifetime recently to the headquarters of Simon Cowell’s production company, Syco Entertainment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Witchford Village College Jo Gordon

A handful of East Cambridgeshire pupils were lucky enough to visit Simon Cowell’s production company headquarters as part of a school initiative to “identify what makes each student tick” last week.

Showbiz-loving students from Witchford Village College took the trip of a lifetime recently to the headquarters of Simon Cowell’s production company, Syco Entertainment. Picture: SUPPLIEDShowbiz-loving students from Witchford Village College took the trip of a lifetime recently to the headquarters of Simon Cowell’s production company, Syco Entertainment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Students and staff from Witchford Village College headed to London on Friday, January 25, after one of their teachers organised the trip to Syco Entertainment, owned by Britain’s Got Talent judge and TV star Simon Cowell.

Syco is based within the Sony Music UK offices in posh West London. The Sony subsidiary has famous musicians such as One Direction, George Ezra, James Arthur and Labrinth under their management wing.

Eddie Ellsmore, a student on the trip, said: “Throughout the day we were shown around by Abi Doyle, the vice president of international production. She gave us the talk and took us around; she had such a great personality that made the day even better!”

The group of students were shown around the offices and met with different members of staff to learn about their experiences and what it takes to get a job in the media and entertainment industry.

Showbiz-loving students from Witchford Village College took the trip of a lifetime recently to the headquarters of Simon Cowell’s production company, Syco Entertainment. Picture: SUPPLIED Showbiz-loving students from Witchford Village College took the trip of a lifetime recently to the headquarters of Simon Cowell’s production company, Syco Entertainment. Picture: SUPPLIED

The trip gave pupils with a keen interest in showbiz the chance to get a feel of what they would be doing day-to-day at work. Managers and interns took time out of their day to speak with the youngsters and answer any questions they may have.

As a surprise, Abi gave the students the ‘best seats in the house’ for filming of the Britain’s Got Talent auditions in the auditorium where they got to see how the television show with a live studio audience was produced.

Eddie added: “As someone who has a keen interest in going into the entertainment and media industry when I grow up, I really enjoyed all aspects of the day. The highlight of the trip for me was visiting Syco and hearing the intern’s stories.”

The trip was run as part of Witchford Village Colleges SPARK initiative which aims to identify “what makes each student tick, ignite their love of learning and raise their aspirations”. It was launched last year by new college principal Daniel Baxby.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Most Read

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Peterborough MP and former Cambridgeshire County Council member Fiona Onasanya jailed for three months for lying to police - she plans to appeal

Fiona Onasanya arrives at the Old Bailey, London for sentencing after lying to avoid speeding points. Picture: PA WIRE

Drug dealers found guilty of the brutal murder of 45-year-old Cambridge ‘customer’ who had arranged to meet them to buy pre ordered drugs

Juned Ahmed, 18, (left) and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year. Both men have been found guilty of murder. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Cycling: Ely & District members in Eastern League action

Tom Lewis riding down the finishing straight in the U12s race (pic Martin Lewis)

Witchford students get best seats in the house at Britain’s Got Talent auditions after tour of Simon Cowell’s Syco HQ

Showbiz-loving students from Witchford Village College took the trip of a lifetime recently to the headquarters of Simon Cowell’s production company, Syco Entertainment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists