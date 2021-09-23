Amazing escape for driver in A11 crash
Published: 9:11 PM September 23, 2021
A driver walked away from a crash on the A11 tonight in Cambridgeshire.
Police say the person who escaped from the wreckage was extremely lucky.
It happened near the Wilbrahams.
Police are keen to trace a blue Mercedes that was in the area at the time of the crash.
“Did you witness the collision or have dash cam footage?” said a police spokesperson.
They are inviting calls to 101 quoting incident 329 of the 23rd.
