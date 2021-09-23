News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Amazing escape for driver in A11 crash

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 9:11 PM September 23, 2021   
Lucky escape for driver on A11 tonight

Lucky escape for driver on A11 tonight - Credit: Cambs Police

A driver walked away from a crash on the A11 tonight in Cambridgeshire.  

Police say the person who escaped from the wreckage was extremely lucky.  

It happened near the Wilbrahams.  

Police are keen to trace a blue Mercedes that was in the area at the time of the crash.  

“Did you witness the collision or have dash cam footage?” said a police spokesperson.  

You may also want to watch:

They are inviting calls to 101 quoting incident 329 of the 23rd.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Malaysian-style Fens home leaves Grand Designs viewers in awe
  2. 2 Pictures show cars - including Tesco delivery vans - queued at fuel pumps
  3. 3 Former mayor begins court battle to retain pub
  1. 4 Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash
  2. 5 Crisis, what crisis? Panic buying at the pumps in Fenland
  3. 6 Amazing escape for driver in A11 crash
  4. 7 Rings End A141 closed after three vehicle collision
  5. 8 Mayor's ‘hop-on hop-off' public travel revolution
  6. 9 Fireworks join Christmas lights on the Covid cancelled list for Ely 
  7. 10 Sex offender caught with 76 of most serious child abuse photos
Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Darren Thurling hit 100mph in a 40mph zone while travelling towards the A10 north of Ely 

Cambs Live

100mph, 20-minute police pursuit ends with a crash – and later with jail  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ely Christmas lights 2020.

Cambs Live

Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled over 'Covid uncertainty'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
BMW crash Wisbech

Cambs Live

Drug free, drink free BMW driver crashes into wall 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Accent Homes claim ‘a new proposal in this area would help to enliven and complement this residential setting”.

‘Tired and dated’ road can only get better with our 40 new homes, say...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon