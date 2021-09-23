Published: 9:11 PM September 23, 2021

Lucky escape for driver on A11 tonight - Credit: Cambs Police

A driver walked away from a crash on the A11 tonight in Cambridgeshire.

Police say the person who escaped from the wreckage was extremely lucky.

It happened near the Wilbrahams.

Police are keen to trace a blue Mercedes that was in the area at the time of the crash.

“Did you witness the collision or have dash cam footage?” said a police spokesperson.

They are inviting calls to 101 quoting incident 329 of the 23rd.