'It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned' says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village
PUBLISHED: 12:07 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 08 October 2019
Archant
Villagers heaved a sigh of relief that no one was injured today when a fully laden tractor and trailer overturned in a busy East Cambridgeshire village.
Resident Gill Marchant took these photos shortly after being assured both the driver was safe and that none of her fellow residents of Haddenham were injured.
She said the accident could have been much worse had it happened further along the road is much closer to houses.
"But there is still a footpath next to it and goodness knows what would have happened if someone had been walking past," she said.
Police issued an alert to warn that the A1123 between Wilburton and Haddenham would remain closed pending recovery of the tractor and trailer.
One other resident said she had heard the tractor driver tell villagers he had heard a "metallic clanging" noise prior to the incident.
She said: "It looks very much like he was forced to swerve for whatever reason, lost control and then overturned."
In 2016 local councillor Bill Hunt led a day of action to improve safety in Haddenham and two neighbouring villages to encourage drivers, especially high speed JCB tractors, to drive with consideration.